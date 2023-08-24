Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Amazon UK has on sale the awesome Beats Studio3 at an even more awesome 26% discount

If you are in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding headphones, and you happen to live in the UK, well, lucky you! Amazon UK currently has a really nice deal on the amazing Beats Studio3 headphones, offering their Defiant Black-Red-colored option at a sweet 26% discount. This means you can get a pair of Beats Studio3 in Defiant Black-Red for £90 off their price at the retailer if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal.

Being a Beats product, the Beats Studio3 have an emphasis on bass and just sound phenomenal. Furthermore, they are comfortable to wear and come with bells and whistles like pure adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), real-time audio calibration, and support for Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which makes songs feel more immersive and three-dimensional.

Since Apple owns Beats, the Beats Studio3 are equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which allows the headphones to pair faster and easier with other Apple devices like your iPhone, for example. That said, the headphones work with Android phones as well, so you will be able to use them seamlessly even if you are an Android user.

In addition to their awesome sound, ANC, great compatibility, and many additional features, the Beats Studio3 have great battery life. With ANC turned on, you'll enjoy up to 22 hours of music playback before needing a recharge. Without ANC, the listening time extends to 40 hours on a single charge. The headphones also support the Beats Fast Fuel charging, which delivers 3 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging.

The Beats Studio3 are great headphones and are now an even bigger bargain with Amazon UK's current discount. Save on a pair of Beats Studio3 while you can!

