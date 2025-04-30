A 51% discount makes these special Beats Studio Pro headphones a steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Getting high-end wireless headphones like the Beats Studio Pro at a discounted price is always an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Now, imagine snagging a pair of Beats flagship cans for a whopping 51% off—that's a no-brainer!
Well, fellow deal hunter, this isn’t just wishful thinking anymore. Amazon is offering a precise 51% discount, slashing $180 off the price. That means you can grab a pair for just under $170. The only catch? This deal applies to the Kim Kardashian special edition.
If the Dune color isn't your cup of tea, you can snag the model in white at the same discount. Just keep in mind that Amazon has dropped the list price for this version, which makes the 15% markdown look insignificant. However, if you want to score one of the other color options, you can do that for $100 off. In other words, the Beats Studio Pro are truly a bargain right now, which explains why Amazon has sold over 5,000 units of the special edition.
Another of their perks is their solid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While they might not completely match Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, they still do an excellent job of blocking out background noise, allowing you to stay focused and enjoy your tunes without distractions.
Comfort is always a factor when picking headphones, and the Beats Studio Pro fit snugly, though there's a small catch. If you have larger ears, you might experience some discomfort after long listening sessions, since the ear cups are on the smaller side. Also, good noise cancellation depends on the right fit, so getting that perfect seal is key.
The good news? You’re covered with Amazon’s 30-day return policy, so if the fit doesn't feel right, you have time to send them back hassle-free. But with features like up to 40 hours of playback and premium build quality, these headphones are easily one of the best deals out there right now. So, if they check all the right boxes and you're willing to give them a try, act fast and score a pair with this deal now!
Well, fellow deal hunter, this isn’t just wishful thinking anymore. Amazon is offering a precise 51% discount, slashing $180 off the price. That means you can grab a pair for just under $170. The only catch? This deal applies to the Kim Kardashian special edition.
If the Dune color isn't your cup of tea, you can snag the model in white at the same discount. Just keep in mind that Amazon has dropped the list price for this version, which makes the 15% markdown look insignificant. However, if you want to score one of the other color options, you can do that for $100 off. In other words, the Beats Studio Pro are truly a bargain right now, which explains why Amazon has sold over 5,000 units of the special edition.
It's not just the price that makes these a no-brainer. As proper high-end cans, they deliver rich, well-balanced sound. They boast deep bass that hits hard and crisp highs that make every track come alive. They also come with head-tracking support and Apple's Spatial Audio, offering an immersive 3D listening experience that keeps up with your movements.
Comfort is always a factor when picking headphones, and the Beats Studio Pro fit snugly, though there's a small catch. If you have larger ears, you might experience some discomfort after long listening sessions, since the ear cups are on the smaller side. Also, good noise cancellation depends on the right fit, so getting that perfect seal is key.
The good news? You’re covered with Amazon’s 30-day return policy, so if the fit doesn't feel right, you have time to send them back hassle-free. But with features like up to 40 hours of playback and premium build quality, these headphones are easily one of the best deals out there right now. So, if they check all the right boxes and you're willing to give them a try, act fast and score a pair with this deal now!
Things that are NOT allowed: