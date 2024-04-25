Best Buy sells the top-notch Beats Studio Pro at a sweet discount, allowing you to elevate your listening for less

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Getting a pair of Beats headphones at a discounted price is always a welcome opportunity, as almost all cans bearing that stylish 'b' logo come with a price tag that can make bank accounts cry. Therefore, we are happy to report that Lady Luck is giving bargain hunters yet another chance to get the premium Beats Studio Pro at a sweet price cut.

Right now, these flagship headphones are discounted by $100 at Best Buy and can be yours for $249.99 instead of $349.99. And if you prefer Amazon, you can find the same deal there as well.

The Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is selling the top-notch Beats Studio Pro for $100 off their price. The headphones offer awesome sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they have top-tier ANC and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. They support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge, providing up to 4 hours of playback. The headphones are a real bargain, so grab a pair now!
$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Beats Studio Pro: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a pair on Amazon, where these bad boys are also discounted by $100.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


It should be noted that this offer is less enticing than the $150 discount Amazon had on these bad boys a few weeks ago. However, the $100 markdown is still significant, albeit lower. Furthermore, we suggest getting a pair for less now while you still can, as you never know when these handsome fellas will return to their usual not-that-budget-friendly price.

Of course, there is a reason for the Beats Studio Pro to cost that much. They were released in 2023 and became Beats' latest top-of-the-line wireless headphones. In addition to their sleek design, they deliver incredible sound with a strong bass. Their ANC is also top-tier and can mute most of the noises coming from the outside world. However, Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 are better in this regard.

As for their battery life, these flagship cans will blast your songs for up to 40 hours on one charge. They also support fast charging. A 10-minute pit stop should give you up to 4 hours of battery life.

The Beats Studio Pro are totally worth the investment, especially at their discounted price. So, don't waste time! Tap that deal button and snag these bad boys at a discounted price today!
