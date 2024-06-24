Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Upgrade your listening with the top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro, now sweetly discounted on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Upgrade your listening with the top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro, now sweetly discounted on Amazon
Top-notch Beats headphones will usually set you back quite a lot of cash, but, fortunately for you, Amazon is selling the flagship Beats Studio Pro at a sweet price cut, allowing you to score massive savings on a pair.

The discount percentage is 29%, which, translated into cash, equals a markdown of $100. So, yeah! You can currently snag Beats' top-of-the-line wireless headphones for a whole $100 off if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer while it lasts.

The Beats Studio Pro: Save $100!

Snag the top-tier Beats Studio Pro for $100 off their price on Amazon. The headphones deliver awesome sound with a strong bass. They also come with capable ANC and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save on a pair while you can!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper premium Beats headphones, the Studio Pro have a stylish design, which is also complemented by a top-quality sound with strong bass. In addition, they come with top-tier ANC, which silences the world, letting you enjoy your songs without any distractions. However, it's also worth noting that their noise cancellation is not on par with the ANC on Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, which, by the way, are on sale at Walmart right now.

The Beats Studio Pro are absolutely awesome in another department: battery life. These fellas deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they have fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute top-up providing up to four hours of playtime.

As you can see, it's no surprise that the Beats Studio Pro are among the best wireless headphones money can buy right now. They are stylish, deliver amazing sound, have awesome ANC, and allow you to enjoy your songs for up to 40 hours nonstop. Moreover, they are even more enticing now that they are available for $100 off their regular price. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and snag a pair through this deal now, as this is an offer you definitely do not want to miss out on!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

