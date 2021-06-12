Report says introduction of Beats Studio Buds is imminent

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 12, 2021, 6:40 PM
The AirPods and AirPods Pro will reportedly soon be joined at Apple by a third True Wireless in-ear accessory although this one does not use the AirPods moniker. According to speculation and FCC documents, this device will be known as the Beats Studio Buds. Last month, a picture of LeBron James walking through the bowels of an NBA arena with the Studio Buds in his ears was posted on Instagram.

According to FrontPageTech.com, also known by fans of initialism as FPT, the Beats Studio Buds (listed as Beats Studio Buds: True Wireless Noise Canceling Earphones) will shortly be introduced in Red, Black, and White priced at $149.99. Originally, FPT said to expect the wearable to be unveiled on July 21st, but that date appears to cover the introduction of the Beats Studio Buds on one particular carrier only.

Meanwhile, renders of the Beats Studio Buds from Roland Quandt have been seen on Germany's WinFuture including the oval shaped carrying case with a USB-C port which doubles as the charger. The stemless design of the Beats Studio Buds supposedly resembles what we should expect from the AirPods Pro 2 and it should feature Active Noise Cancellation..

While Lebron James got to show off the Studio Buds at the end of May, another U.S. athlete has just been snapped while wearing the True Wireless earbuds. That would be U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan who plays for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL. Morgan was photographed wearing the earbuds while her daughter was holding the carrying case/charger.

