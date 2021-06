The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds have leaked... again

Take another look at Beats' Studio Buds





Much like the LeBron James situation, this latest Beats Studio Buds appearance seems to have been intentional rather than a mistake — the photo of Alex Morgan wearing the earbuds was posted directly to her personal Instagram account.



Perhaps Apple-owned Beats is using paid product placement to promote itself, though if that’s the case it’s a rather weird situation. After all, Beats Studio Buds still aren’t official, and nobody can buy them.



The good news is that an announcement is expected soon. The earbuds should offer active noise cancellation and come with a USB-C charging case. The overall design is believed to be a preview of Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro 2.

The Beats Studio Buds are bound to become some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation on the market, but right now they aren’t official — not that there’s much left to reveal after the constant stream of leaks.The earbuds first made an appearance in the iOS 14.6 beta. That was followed by a public appearance in the hands — or should we say ears — of NBA superstar LeBron James , and more recently a regulatory listing Now, Beats Studio Buds have been spotted again. This time being used by US soccer (football) star Alex Morgan (via), who seems to have been given early access to the white version of the earbuds.