Base iPhone 16 is getting a lot more color options than the Pro
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman has been revealing a few more details now that the iPhone 16 launch is almost here. According to him the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will shake up the colors a lot more than the Pros. However, the phones will largely look the same as iPhone 15 except for the new camera button.
All the leaks about a new color for iPhone 16 Pro seem to have been correct if Gurman is to be believed. This new color won’t really be bronze but more of a gold shade. It’s replacing the, in my opinion, gorgeous blue we got with iPhone 15. The other colors — black, white and natural titanium — will remain unchanged for the Pro models.
Goodbye, gorgeous. | Image credit — PhoneArena
But the non-Pro models — base and Plus — will not only change out the yellow for a white variant, they’ll also get new shades. These new shades will apply to blue, green and pink.
New colors aren’t the only reason for getting Apple’s newest phones. I thought AI was the only selling point of iPhone 16, but apparently the phones are also going to get some really good video recording features. Expect 4K 120fps on iPhone 16 in addition to support for ProRes and a very practical camera button that can carry out various functions.
Not to mention that the EU is getting a completely different phone. An iPhone without AI but with third party app stores and NFC payments. Which is why I keep referring to this as perhaps the most fragmented iPhone launch in history.
Considering all of these facts, and that Apple Intelligence won’t even be present at launch, is going to be enough to turn off most people I think. Sure, it’s probably going to be one of the best phones worth buying today, but I don’t think it’s going to be a standout entry in Apple’s lineup.
Still, Apple Intelligence is going to be the main reason to get an iPhone 16. It’s what Apple has been marketing non-stop. But with hardly any performance upgrades, there’s not many practical reasons to ditch your iPhone 15.
