30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Base iPhone 16 is getting a lot more color options than the Pro

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
The iPhone 15 family in differing colors
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman has been revealing a few more details now that the iPhone 16 launch is almost here. According to him the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will shake up the colors a lot more than the Pros. However, the phones will largely look the same as iPhone 15 except for the new camera button.

All the leaks about a new color for iPhone 16 Pro seem to have been correct if Gurman is to be believed. This new color won’t really be bronze but more of a gold shade. It’s replacing the, in my opinion, gorgeous blue we got with iPhone 15. The other colors — black, white and natural titanium — will remain unchanged for the Pro models.

Goodbye, gorgeous. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Base iPhone 16 is getting a lot more color options than the Pro
Goodbye, gorgeous. | Image credit — PhoneArena

But the non-Pro models — base and Plus — will not only change out the yellow for a white variant, they’ll also get new shades. These new shades will apply to blue, green and pink.

New colors aren’t the only reason for getting Apple’s newest phones. I thought AI was the only selling point of iPhone 16, but apparently the phones are also going to get some really good video recording features. Expect 4K 120fps on iPhone 16 in addition to support for ProRes and a very practical camera button that can carry out various functions.

Still, Apple Intelligence is going to be the main reason to get an iPhone 16. It’s what Apple has been marketing non-stop. But with hardly any performance upgrades, there’s not many practical reasons to ditch your iPhone 15.

Not to mention that the EU is getting a completely different phone. An iPhone without AI but with third party app stores and NFC payments. Which is why I keep referring to this as perhaps the most fragmented iPhone launch in history.

Considering all of these facts, and that Apple Intelligence won’t even be present at launch, is going to be enough to turn off most people I think. Sure, it’s probably going to be one of the best phones worth buying today, but I don’t think it’s going to be a standout entry in Apple’s lineup.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless