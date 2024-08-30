Source that leaked iPhone 15’s titanium color gives us a sneak peak of iPhone 16’s bronze
Up Next:
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 Pro Max. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple’s new phones are almost upon us and there’s rumor after rumor flying around the place, especially about a new bronze color for the iPhone 16. But this might just be the most believable one yet: it’s not just bronze, it’s a mesh of various tones with potentially a beautiful titanium finish.
The report comes from the same source that leaked the natural gray titanium color for the iPhone 15, so this is probably as accurate as it gets. And it’s quite the beautiful color if I do say so myself. We have no clue what Apple is going to call it, and the rumored Desert Titanium doesn’t quite fit in my opinion. There is a critical lack of sandy tones here.
It looks like a mixture of gold and pink to me, which would also be accentuated if it’s available in a titanium finish. Not too bright and not too dull, which is why I think it’s a worthy addition to the iPhone family.
Image credit — 9To5Mac
Another factor that makes this leak just a tad more credible is that the render has a cutout for the capture button that will be present on the iPhone 16. It’s a small detail but it lends just a bit more credence to this being the real deal.
But, as I’ve talked about before, this is gearing up to be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history. The EU is getting an almost completely different phone compared to other regions, including a lack of AI for now. Which is why I’m left wondering if, despite likely being one of the best phones today, the iPhone 16 will meet expected sales.
Because iPhone component manufacturers seem unsure.
Of course, a new color isn’t reason enough to upgrade to a new phone, no matter how nice it looks. These are expensive pieces of technology, after all. The biggest reason to buy an iPhone 16, as of yet, seems to be Apple Intelligence. And Apple seems quite aware of that, which is why it is trying hard to sell you on AI for the iPhone.
But, as I’ve talked about before, this is gearing up to be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history. The EU is getting an almost completely different phone compared to other regions, including a lack of AI for now. Which is why I’m left wondering if, despite likely being one of the best phones today, the iPhone 16 will meet expected sales.
Because iPhone component manufacturers seem unsure.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: