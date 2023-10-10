Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth s
Amazon Prime Day is among those times of the year when you can take advantage of a nice Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal and snag an awesome portable speaker for way less than usual. And right now, Amazon is allowing you to snatch an incredible Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker with a sweet discount.

At the moment, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is available with up to a 29% discount, which means you can save up to $80 on this awesome Bluetooth speaker if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal. The best part is that you can capitalize on this offer even if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Save $80!

Get thе Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) from Amazon and save $80 in the process. The speaker has incredible sound and durability and even has Amazon Alexa support.
$80 off (29%)
$199
$279
Buy at Amazon


Bang & Olufsen is a well-known name among audiophiles. The company is famous for its incredible-sounding headphones and speakers, and the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is no exception. Also, the speaker works with the Bang & Olufsen app, which comes with EQ functionality, so you'll be able to tailor the sound of your Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) speaker entirely to your preferences in case you are not a fan of its default sound profile.

Additionally, the speaker is compact and easy to carry. It even comes with a leather carry strap. On top of that, it's IP67-certified, giving it awesome durability and protection against dust and water. Oh, and did we mention that the speaker has a built-in microphone and works with Amazon Alexa? You rarely see a Bluetooth speaker that has these two things.

Of course, battery life is also pretty important here, this is why the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) lasts up to 18 hours of listening time at increased volume. This means that you should be able to get even more than that if you are not using the speaker at its full capabilities.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is an absolute gem. It's stylish, has great sound, nice battery life, and stuff like an incredible IP rating, a microphone, and even support for Amazon Alexa. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this nice speaker an even better bargain. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab one at a discounted price while you still can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker
During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker
This first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal requires no Amazon Prime subscription
This first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal requires no Amazon Prime subscription
Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11
Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11
HomePod and HomePod mini gain new Apple TV feature
HomePod and HomePod mini gain new Apple TV feature
Get the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 with ANC for under $100 during Prime Day
Get the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 with ANC for under $100 during Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless