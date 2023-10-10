During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is among those times of the year when you can take advantage of a nice Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal and snag an awesome portable speaker for way less than usual. And right now, Amazon is allowing you to snatch an incredible Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker with a sweet discount.
Bang & Olufsen is a well-known name among audiophiles. The company is famous for its incredible-sounding headphones and speakers, and the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is no exception. Also, the speaker works with the Bang & Olufsen app, which comes with EQ functionality, so you'll be able to tailor the sound of your Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) speaker entirely to your preferences in case you are not a fan of its default sound profile.
Of course, battery life is also pretty important here, this is why the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) lasts up to 18 hours of listening time at increased volume. This means that you should be able to get even more than that if you are not using the speaker at its full capabilities.
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is an absolute gem. It's stylish, has great sound, nice battery life, and stuff like an incredible IP rating, a microphone, and even support for Amazon Alexa. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this nice speaker an even better bargain. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab one at a discounted price while you still can.
At the moment, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is available with up to a 29% discount, which means you can save up to $80 on this awesome Bluetooth speaker if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal. The best part is that you can capitalize on this offer even if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription.
Additionally, the speaker is compact and easy to carry. It even comes with a leather carry strap. On top of that, it's IP67-certified, giving it awesome durability and protection against dust and water. Oh, and did we mention that the speaker has a built-in microphone and works with Amazon Alexa? You rarely see a Bluetooth speaker that has these two things.
