Meet the Balmuda Phone - tiny cuteness from a Japanese toaster company

“The Balmuda Phone was designed for a shape that fits naturally in your hand. To achieve this, not only is the back curved but the shape when viewed from the front is actually wrapped in a gentle curve—even the display. In other words, the Balmuda Phone is the only smartphone whose proportions do not include any straight lines."

“without a single straight line”

“I had two clear reasons to make a smartphone. One of them is that today's smartphones are too uniform. They all look the same to me, but what about you guys? Freedom of choice that we have by nature. In order to exercise it, you have to have an option in the first place, but for many years I have felt that it is not available. And another reason is that today's smartphones are too big. I understand that a bigger screen is more convenient, but it's no longer in my pocket. I don't think it looks good when I'm using it. If there are two things that you think are strange. Let's go against the world,”

