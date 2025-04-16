AT&T makes big changes to how the International Day Pass works
Following Verizon’s announcement related to its Cruise Daily pass, AT&T revealed earlier today that it’s making changes to its International Day Pass to simplify the travel experience for cruise customers.
The most important change is that AT&T’s International Day Pass is now available for a daily fee. Also, it will work the moment customers step on land. The carrier confirmed its International Day Pass is now available on more than 400 cruise ships with no data overages and unlimited text and talk when added to an unlimited plan.
It’s important to mention that at sea, after 500MB of data use within a 24-hour period, data speeds may be reduced to a maximum of 512Kbps on certain ships. AT&T also announced that the highest available data speed will be restored at the beginning of the next 24-hour period.
The service covers land and sea for a seamless connectivity experience, with no additional charge to use on land the same day. Starting today, AT&T’s International Day Pass is available for a daily flat fee of $20, which includes 500MB/day data allowance with no data overages and unlimited talk and text.
AT&T’s guiding North Star will always be our customers. They keep us grounded and help guide us in creating deals and services they deserve – that’s why we do what we can to connect customers wherever they are. We’re in this journey together with our customers, so it’s important they experience seamless connectivity wherever they go.
– Erin Scarborough, senior vice president of Consumer Product for AT&T, April 2025.
The International Day Pass can be added to one of the following unlimited plans: Unlimited Premium PL, Unlimited Extra EL, or Unlimited Elite.
At the moment, International Day Pass works in over 210 destinations around the world. It can be used in various regions like Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and more.
Customers who add the International Day Pass to their unlimited plans can call the country they’re in, any other International Day Pass country and back to the US for no additional charge. However, calls to countries not included in International Day Pass will be billed at International Long Distance rates.
The way AT&T charges for the International Day Pass might be confusing for some, so here is a quick rundown of the different aspects of the add-on:
- If you’re traveling on land only, you will only be charged one daily fee per 24-hour period for International Day Pass, even if you travel to multiple included destinations in the same 24-hour period.
- If you’re traveling at sea only, you will be charged one daily fee per 24-hour period for International Day Pass.
- If you’re traveling at sea and on land on the same day, you’ll be charged a fee of $20 per day that includes both locations.
Last but not least, if you’re traveling on land only and want to add International Day Pass to more lines on your account, it will cost $12 per day for the main line and $6 for each extra line that uses International Day Pass in a 24-hour period.
Customers who are traveling at sea or at sea and on land will have to pay $20 per line per day for International Day Pass.
