New AT&T 5G announcement will delight iPhone 14 & some Samsung buyers but piss off Pixel 6 owners
Only the iPhone 14 and a handful of recent smartphones from Samsung will be able to connect to AT&T's newer 3.45GHz midband 5G, reports CNET.
There are three types of 5G spectrum bands: low-band, midband, and millimeter-wave, and the midband flavor happens to deliver the best combination of range and speed improvements. This explains why AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have spent heavily to acquire and deploy 5G midband networks.
AT&T had initially said that only the latest high-end 2022 phones would support the 3.45 GHz network but later said that older devices that supported its C-band spectrum would also support it.
America's third-largest carrier is now going back on its words. The company says that only a handful of premium phones will support 3.45GHz midband 5G, including the newly unveiled Apple iPhone 14 range and Samsung's best 2022 phones: the Galaxy S22 family and foldable Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.
AT&T had previously implied that many of its recent 5G phones, including the Google Pixel 6, iPhone 12 and 13, and the Galaxy S21, would also support 3.45GHz 5G.
Jim Greer, AT&T's assistant vice president of corporate communications, has said that "an inaccurate list of 3.45GHz compatible devices was provided by mistake."
This is a big deal because even though older 5G-ready devices will be able to connect to the C-band network that operates in a similar frequency, devices that support both 3.45GHz and C-band will be better off as both will work together to create a stronger midband network and this will result in better performance.
AT&T's executive vice president of network Chris Sambar had previously said that the majority of the cell sites would have access to both 3.45GHz and C-band.
So, even though people who are rocking phones that were earlier expected to support AT&T's 3.45Ghz will be disappointed at the news, those planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 have nothing to worry about. In fact, AT&T has announced a great deal that will let customers get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and the other three models for absolutely nothing.
