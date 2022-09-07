Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and other iPhone 14 models for free with AT&T





The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are powered by last year's A15 Bionic and flaunt a better 12MP main camera than their 2021 counterparts which should theoretically allow them to churn out markedly better low-light images and they also have a new 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus. The Plus model is also said to have stellar battery life.





The iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the Plus, which replaces the mini, starts at $899.





As rumors had said, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the bigger upgrades, armed with the more power efficient A16 Bionic chip and a revamped rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor and a new ultrawide camera. They have also embraced a new front design with a pill-shaped notch and circular cutout and these are not just simple boring cutouts. Apple calls the setup Dynamic Island and it uses software trickery to enable new ways to interact with the phones.





The Pros also have an always-on display that will display information like calendar events and reminders without needing to unlock the devices.





The base iPhone 14 Pro costs $999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Preorders will start on September 9. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will hit the shelves on September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be released on October 7.

iPhone 14 AT&T deal





With AT&T, you can get the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro for free, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99. All you need to do is agree to a qualifying installment plan with any unlimited plan other than Unlimited Value Plus and trade in your old eligible phone. It is unlikely to get better than this for phones that are almost guaranteed to become the best smartphones of 2022





The deal will go live on Friday, so be sure to bookmark this page.