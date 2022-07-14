The compact Asus Zenfone 9 will officially reveal its 'big possibilities' on July 28









We can’t wait to share this exciting news with you – we’ll be live on July 28 at 9.00 p.m. (UTC+8) to reveal the most grabbable Zenfone 9 ever!



Save the date https://t.co/E7CuOIAvoE — ASUS (@ASUS) July 13, 2022



If the idea of a 5.9-inch Android soldier with "big possibilities" like a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an almost surprisingly hefty 4,300mAh battery (considering the aforementioned compact body), a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack sounds intriguing, you should probably save the July 28 date





Starting at 9 AM Eastern Time, 3 PM CEST, and 9 PM in Taipei two weeks from today, the Asus Zenfone 9 will be formally unveiled with all the necessary glitz and glam, which means arguably the most important puzzle piece should be uncovered no less than a hour later.





We're talking, of course, about the handset's make-or-break price point in key markets like the US, which is currently still under wraps.





With last year's similarly compact Zenfone 8 normally available for a reasonable $700 and frequently marked down to $600, our expectations are obviously pretty high (or rather low), with the redesigned and presumably improved Zenfone 9 likely to come close to giving the best budget phones out there a run for their money. If only Asus could ramp up its retail presence stateside...

Say what you will about Asus and its pretty weak presence in the global smartphone market nowadays, but the company sure likes to go where so many top mobile brands fear to tread, constantly experimenting with bold and original designs while mostly sticking to competing in very specific categories.