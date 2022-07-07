 A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9 - PhoneArena
A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9

Asus lovers, we have some good news for you. A new phone from the OEM has just been leaked. And this time, the leak comes directly from the company itself (via TechGoing). In a recently uploaded marketing video on YouTube [via TechGoing] — which was later taken down — Asus showcased the new addition to its compact phones, the Zenfone 9. However, apart from showing us what the phone will look like, the one-minute clip also implies some of the specs we can expect the Zenfone 9 to have.



Just like its predecessor, the Zenfone 9 will have a compact 5.9-inch design and come with top-tier performance. Under the hood of the new addition to the Zenfone family will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is Qualcomm's latest silicon, which has a 10% increase in performance compared to the early-2022 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also the SoC found in the latest gaming phones from Asus, the ROG Phone 6, and the Phone 6 Pro.

Apparently, the Zenfone 9 will have a slightly larger battery than its predecessor. From the video, we can see that it will pack a 4,300mAh cell, which is a slight upgrade from the 4000 mAh one found in the Zenfone 8.

On the camera front, the Zenfone 9 will feature a dual-camera setup, and its main shooter will be the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor — the same one found in the ROG Phone 6, which we were fairly impressed with. It will also have a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal stabilizer, which should neutralize any wobble coming from your hand. The new Zenfone will also have an "all new Light Trail Mode," which will probably use slow shutter speeds for “light painting” effects.

The Zenfone 9 will come with an AMOLED display made by Samsung, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have a nifty feature called the ZenTouch button, which by sliding your finger on it, will enable you to scroll more easily through a page.

In the video, we also see that the Zenfone 9 will have a fingerprint scanner on its right side, an IP68 water-resistant rating, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Yes, an audio jack. Nowadays, we must appreciate it when an OEM puts this "feature" into its phone, so thank you, Asus, for still doing that.

Judging by the video, you will be able to buy a Zenfone 9 in four available colors: red, white, black, or blue. Also, it seems that Asus will offer at least two accessories for its new Zenfone. A backpack mount with probably an optional gimbal stabilizer and a Connex phone case with a built-in kickstand or card holder.

As for what the Zenfone 9's price will be and when we could expect Asus to announce it, the video doesn't say. However, since the company has already made a promotional clip, the announcement date might come very soon.
