Android Asus

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 11, 2021, 4:56 AM
The Asus ZenFone 8 could be much cheaper than Apple's iPhone 12 mini
Asus is officially going to announce the ZenFone 8 (mini) and ZenFone 8 Flip tomorrow. Both smartphones have been detailed quite extensively in recent days, and the latest leak reveals how much the compact model will cost.

The Asus ZenFone 8 will undercut Apple's iPhone 12 mini


The Asus ZenFone 8 will be available in Europe starting at €700 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 91Mobiles is reporting. If that’s not cutting it, other (pricier) storage configurations will be available.

Asus ZenFone 8 pricing should look as follows:

  • Asus ZenFone 8 (8GB + 128GB) — €699
  • Asus ZenFone 8 (8GB + 256GB) — €749
  • Asus ZenFone 8 (16GB + 256GB) — €799

The ZenFone 8 can be considered both one of the best iPhone 12 mini alternatives and one of its most direct competitors. Apple's product starts at €799 in Europe with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so Asus is certainly looking to undercut the competition.

In addition to the aforementioned storage configurations, the ZenFone 8 will offer a 5.92-inch 120Hz display that’s paired with a small punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 sits at the heart of the smartphone and Asus is going all-in with the battery too — a 4,000mAh cell is included alongside 30W fast charging support.

As for the dual-camera setup on the back, a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 leads the way as the main shooter. Asus previously used that sensor on the ZenFone 7 Pro and ROG Phone 3. There’s also a 12-megapixel macro camera that can reportedly shoot macro shots and a 12-megapixel selfie snapper.

