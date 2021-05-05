Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Asus Camera

Specs, renders leak for upcoming ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 05, 2021, 12:57 PM
According to 91mobiles, we are just one week away from the expected unveiling of the latest ZenFone models from ASUS. We expect the manufacturer to introduce the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. No, the latter is not a foldable phone and gets its moniker from the camera array that lies flat on the back of the phone and then flips open 180 degrees so that the lenses "flip" to face the front of the handset.

The flip mechanism is the same one that was used by the manufacturer on the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 6Z. Thanks to this feature, ASUS is giving ZenFone 8 Flip buyers an edge-to-edge screen without using a notch or a hole-punch selfie snapper. Rumored specs for the ZenFone 8 Flip include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display carrying an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate which means that the screen updates 90 times a second for smoother scrolling and improved animation.

This handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888, manufactured by Samsung using its 5nm process node. The device is equipped with 8GB of memory and 256GB of native storage. The camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP Macro for those real tight closeups. 8K video recording is reportedly supported and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging keeps the lights on.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 appears to be the "compact" or "mini" model in this line as it features a 5.92-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. This model seems to be more in line with the Xperia Compact models that offered smaller handsets with flagship features since it will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and will be equipped with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. There will be two cameras on back, a 64MP primary and a 12MP Macro.

Keeping the lights on the ZenFone 8 will be a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. And guess what! The handset will come with a 3.5mm earphone jack. More information on pricing and availability should be made public on May 12th.

