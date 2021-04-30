Asus Zenfone 8 Mini rumored to come with a big battery and lots of RAM
Per the outlet, the Zenfone 8 Mini will come in five memory variants: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB and 128GB, 8GB and 256GB, 12GB and 256GB, and 16GB and 256GB. The outlet also claims that the device will pack a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging will be supported.
Asus has all but confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is increasingly becoming a rarity on mid- and upper-tier smartphones.
Did you miss me?— ASUS (@ASUS) April 29, 2021
Know more : https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8#BigonPerformanceCompactinSize
Compact phones are hard to come by and the alleged unpopularity of the Apple iPhone 12 mini suggests there isn't really an appetite for small phones. That of course doesn't mean no one wants them, and Apple recently also introduced a new color option for its smallest 5G-enabled device.
The Zenfone 8 Mini appears to have a lot going for it and its small size may appeal to underserved Android consumers. Remains to be seen if the apparent enthusiasm for the phone will translate into big sales and make it one of the best Android handsets of the year.
The regular model will reportedly have a 6.67-inches display and a quad-camera array. The Pro variant is largely a mystery.
The Zenfone 8 Mini appears to have a lot going for it and its small size may appeal to underserved Android consumers. Remains to be seen if the apparent enthusiasm for the phone will translate into big sales and make it one of the best Android handsets of the year.
The regular model will reportedly have a 6.67-inches display and a quad-camera array. The Pro variant is largely a mystery.