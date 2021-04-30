Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Asus

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini rumored to come with a big battery and lots of RAM

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 30, 2021, 12:55 PM
Asus Zenfone 8 Mini rumored to come with a big battery and lots of RAM
Asus has teased a phone announcement for May 12 when it will likely unveil the Zenfone 8 series. The range presumably consists of three smartphones: The Zenfone 8 Mini, Zenfone 8, and Zenfone 8 Pro. Dealntech has got some scoop on the Mini model.

Per the outlet, the Zenfone 8 Mini will come in five memory variants: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB and 128GB, 8GB and 256GB, 12GB and 256GB, and 16GB and 256GB. The outlet also claims that the device will pack a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging will be supported.

Asus has already hinted that the new phones will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. According to earlier reports, the Mini will have a 5.92-inches OLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have at least two cameras on the back, including a 64MP primary camera.

Asus has all but confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is increasingly becoming a rarity on mid- and upper-tier smartphones.

 
Compact phones are hard to come by and the alleged unpopularity of the Apple iPhone 12 mini suggests there isn't really an appetite for small phones. That of course doesn't mean no one wants them, and Apple recently also introduced a new color option for its smallest 5G-enabled device.

The Zenfone 8 Mini appears to have a lot going for it and its small size may appeal to underserved Android consumers. Remains to be seen if the apparent enthusiasm for the phone will translate into big sales and make it one of the best Android handsets of the year.

The regular model will reportedly have a 6.67-inches display and a quad-camera array. The Pro variant is largely a mystery.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless