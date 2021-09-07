The exquisitely compact Asus ZenFone 8 with 5G is even more affordable than usual





That should make the Snapdragon 888 powerhouse fairly attractive for a pretty significant number of prospective customers already, but just to further sweeten the deal... a little, Asus is selling the 5.9-inch handset at a small yet notable discount of up to 50 bucks at the time of this writing.





Of course, the main reason why that's notable is the ZenFone 8 started out pretty cheap stateside just a little over a couple of months ago, fetching $629.99 in an entry-level configuration. Said variant, packing a more than respectable 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128GB storage space, did receive an initial $30 markdown, which is now back with a bang.













Perhaps even more notably, the Asus ZenFone 8 is available in a couple of additional models, both of which can be purchased at lower than usual prices from the phone's official US e-store.





Specifically, the mid-tier 8GB RAM/256GB ROM version is currently up for grabs for $669.99 instead of a $699.99 list price, with the top-shelf 16/256 gig configuration setting you back $749.99 after a cool $50 reduction from a $799.99 MSRP.





Obviously, all three of these could easily compete for the overall heavyweight title of best phone available in 2021 , considering the aforementioned ultra-high-end SoC, silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, reasonably large 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, good old fashioned headphone jack, and decently versatile 64 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system.





Last but certainly not least, it's worth highlighting that the Asus ZenFone 8 also comes equipped with 5G support, although for fairly obvious reasons, said technology is limited to low and mid-band speeds on T-Mobile and AT&T.





Even on 4G LTE connectivity, there's no Verizon support, mind you, which is clearly an important downside to consider before deciding to take advantage of any of these deals.



