The exquisitely compact Asus ZenFone 8 with 5G is even more affordable than usual

That should make the Snapdragon 888 powerhouse fairly attractive for a pretty significant number of prospective customers already, but just to further sweeten the deal... a little, Asus is selling the 5.9-inch handset at a small yet notable discount of up to 50 bucks at the time of this writing.





Of course, the main reason why that's notable is the ZenFone 8 started out pretty cheap stateside just a little over a couple of months ago, fetching $629.99 in an entry-level configuration. Said variant, packing a more than respectable 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128GB storage space, did receive an initial $30 markdown, which is now back with a bang.













Perhaps even more notably, the Asus ZenFone 8 is available in a couple of additional models, both of which can be purchased at lower than usual prices from the phone's official US e-store.





Specifically, the mid-tier 8GB RAM/256GB ROM version is currently up for grabs for $669.99 instead of a $699.99 list price, with the top-shelf 16/256 gig configuration setting you back $749.99 after a cool $50 reduction from a $799.99 MSRP.





Obviously, all three of these could easily compete for the overall heavyweight title of best phone available in 2021 , considering the aforementioned ultra-high-end SoC, silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, reasonably large 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, good old fashioned headphone jack, and decently versatile 64 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system.





Last but certainly not least, it's worth highlighting that the Asus ZenFone 8 also comes equipped with 5G support, although for fairly obvious reasons, said technology is limited to low and mid-band speeds on T-Mobile and AT&T.





Even on 4G LTE connectivity, there's no Verizon support, mind you, which is clearly an important downside to consider before deciding to take advantage of any of these deals.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

While not quite as easily manageable with one hand as Apple's shockingly unsuccessful iPhone 12 mini or the more affordable and much more popular second-gen iPhone SE , the Asus ZenFone 8 is still without a doubt one of the best compact phones money can buy right now.