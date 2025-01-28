Asus teases a new look for the Zenfone 12 Ultra ahead of February launch
Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Asus is gearing up for the release of its next flagship phone, the Zenfone 12 Ultra, on February 6. With the launch just around the corner, the company is dropping hints about what is to come.
Asus recently teased the Zenfone 12 Ultra, hinting at a design overhaul. The image the Taiwanese company shared doesn’t reveal much, offering only a blurry glimpse of the phone’s display. From what we can see, there’s a punch-hole selfie camera, slim bezels, and rounded corners. It also seems like we might get some fun, new color options this time around.
We’ve given Zenfone 12 Ultra a makeover! Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style and technology.— ASUS (@ASUS) January 26, 2025
Stay tuned for the new look on February 6 at 14.30 (GMT+8). #Zenfone12Ultra#AISnapinStylepic.twitter.com/gJemEB7FZ7
Honestly, I’m crossing my fingers that the Zenfone 12 Ultra does get a proper makeover. The camera island on the back of the Zenfone 11 Ultra? Not my favorite look (just check out the cover photo for a reminder). Hopefully, Asus steers clear of repeating that design. But hey, we won’t have to wait long to see what they’ve come up with – just a few more days to go!
Earlier rumors hint that much like the Zenfone 11 Ultra shares a lot with the ROG Phone 8, the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra will have a similar vibe to the ROG Phone 9. The new model is expected to pack the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, with up to 16 GB of RAM to back it up.
The Zenfone 12 Ultra will feature 4K video capabilities that keep your subject sharp and focused, even when the camera moves around. As for the camera hardware, details are still under wraps, but we already know that AI will play a big role in this model, especially for enhancing mobile photography.
On top of that, you can look forward to a huge 5,800 mAh battery and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The phone is also rumored to come with an IP68 rating, offering solid protection against dust and water.
Overall, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender, ready to go head-to-head with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And with Asus bumping up the launch date this year (last year’s model arrived in March), I think it’s clear the company is aiming right at Samsung’s flagship.
I believe the timing isn’t a coincidence – while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already announced, it won’t hit shelves until February 7. Asus swooping in with its own flagship on February 6 gives anyone still debating their choice a fresh alternative to consider.
