Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Asus teases a new look for the Zenfone 12 Ultra ahead of February launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra shown from both the front and back.
Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Asus is gearing up for the release of its next flagship phone, the Zenfone 12 Ultra, on February 6. With the launch just around the corner, the company is dropping hints about what is to come.

Asus recently teased the Zenfone 12 Ultra, hinting at a design overhaul. The image the Taiwanese company shared doesn’t reveal much, offering only a blurry glimpse of the phone’s display. From what we can see, there’s a punch-hole selfie camera, slim bezels, and rounded corners. It also seems like we might get some fun, new color options this time around.


Honestly, I’m crossing my fingers that the Zenfone 12 Ultra does get a proper makeover. The camera island on the back of the Zenfone 11 Ultra? Not my favorite look (just check out the cover photo for a reminder). Hopefully, Asus steers clear of repeating that design. But hey, we won’t have to wait long to see what they’ve come up with – just a few more days to go!

Earlier rumors hint that much like the Zenfone 11 Ultra shares a lot with the ROG Phone 8, the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra will have a similar vibe to the ROG Phone 9. The new model is expected to pack the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, with up to 16 GB of RAM to back it up.


The Zenfone 12 Ultra will feature 4K video capabilities that keep your subject sharp and focused, even when the camera moves around. As for the camera hardware, details are still under wraps, but we already know that AI will play a big role in this model, especially for enhancing mobile photography.

On top of that, you can look forward to a huge 5,800 mAh battery and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The phone is also rumored to come with an IP68 rating, offering solid protection against dust and water.

Overall, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender, ready to go head-to-head with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And with Asus bumping up the launch date this year (last year’s model arrived in March), I think it’s clear the company is aiming right at Samsung’s flagship.

I believe the timing isn’t a coincidence – while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already announced, it won’t hit shelves until February 7. Asus swooping in with its own flagship on February 6 gives anyone still debating their choice a fresh alternative to consider.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless