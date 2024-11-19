Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score: Just what you'd expect from a gaming phone

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro
The ROG Phone 9 Pro is now here to showcase ASUS' unwavering dominance in the dedicated gaming phone market, bringing stupendous performance thanks to Qualcomm's exceptional Snapdragon 8 Elite. 

Sure, it's all roses when it comes to raw performance and synthetic benchmark supremacy, but how has ASUS tackled other essential pillars of the flagship smartphone experience? The camera package has always been a crucial aspect of every phone, be it a "regular" flagship or a gaming-oriented device.


Let's see if ASUS has cooked with the ROG Phone 9 Pro, based on our latest PhoneArena Camera Score test. 

SpecsASUS ROG Phone 9 ProASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
Main camera50MP, Sony LYTIA 700, 1/1.56", F1.950MP, Sony IMX890, 1/1.56", F1.9
Telephoto camera32MP, 1/3.2", F2.4, 3X optical zoom32MP, 1/3.2", F2.4, 3X optical zoom
Ultra-wide camera13MP, F2.2, 120°13MP, F2.2, 120°
Front-facing camera32MP32MP

From the get-go, it's pretty obvious that the only notable difference between the ASUS ROG 9 Pro and its predecessor is the sensor behind the camera, and even then, both the Sony LYTIA 700 in the new device and the Sony IMX890 inside the ROG Phone 8 Pro share very similar specs. All the other cameras are essentially the same as before. 

Is the ROG Phone 9 Pro then destined to share the slightly unimpressive camera prowess of its predecessor?

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
138
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
138
Main (wide)
BEST 85
69
Zoom
BEST 28
23
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
20
Selfie
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
137
Main (wide)
BEST 80
80
Zoom
BEST 27
16
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
19
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals


PhonePhoneArena Camera ScorePhoto ScoreVideo Score
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro137.6138.0137.2
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro129.6135.5123.7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra156.4161.9150.9
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max153.9158.4149.5

Thankfully, ASUS has seemingly implemented a ton of improvements and optimizations for the camera, which have come a long way. We're pleased to report that the latest ROG Phone has improved significantly in comparison with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, though the bar was pretty low to begin with. The new device earns a PhoneArena Camera Score of 137.6, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro only reached 129.6 points in the same tests. 

While the difference in the still photo tests isn't that grand, it's the rift in the video score that helps the newer phone gains some serious ground: 123.7 points for the older phone can't really match the 137.2-point result that ASUS' latest and greatest has achieved. 

Despite the notable uptick in image quality and photography prowess, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro still can't quite reach the same bar as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are two of its big-name rivals on the international scene. The iPhone has achieved 153.9 points as a whole, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best-ranked phones in our PhoneArena camera test


Pros

  • Improved video-recording with the main camera
  • Telephoto camera is super sharp
  • Pleasing and true-to-life selfies

Cons

  • Strong oversharpening with the main camera
  • Mediocre dynamics
  • Bleak colors
  • Some portrait mode issues

Main Camera



With the main camera, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers a ton of oversharpening, which is the key takeaway you have to get for this camera. Another one is the somewhat bleak and depressing colors, which lack any saturation even when capturing vivid subjects. The ROG Phone 9 Pro also struggles with dynamics, failing to bring up details from darker shadows. 

Zoom Quality



The telephoto camera is surprisingly good. There's some oversharpening here as well, but details are much cleaner here. AT 3X and 10X, the phone fares the best, with both of these zoom levels giving us very usable photos. Anything past that isn't really usable.  

Ultra-wide Camera



The ultrawide camera is narrower than most and doesn't really impress with anything. Details are fine, but the colors and the dynamics are pretty comparable to the main camera. 

Front Camera



Selfies taken with the ROG Phone 9 Pro are natural and very true-to-life. Colors and pleasing, but the dynamics are once again failing to impress: shadows are too dark, with not much information salvaged. 

Main Camera - Video



Interestingly, in video mode, the ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers better dynamics and the oversharpening is mostly gone. As a result, the details are pretty decent. We'd love to see even better dynamics.

Conclusion


Overall, the ROG Phone 9 Pro's camera performs just as you'd expect a dedicated gaming phone to do: okay for casual stills and videos, but nothing more than that.

While we notice improvements in comparison with the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, it's once again clear that ASUS has left the camera package as an afterthought. 

That's not such a big issue, as the target demographic is likely aware of the fact that the ROG line of phones isn't a photography powerhouse. 
