Asus ROG Phone 8/8 Pro pre-orders in the US might kick off in late February
Introduced more than a month ago, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro aren’t yet available for purchase in the United States. It’s clear evidence that North America isn’t a major market for Asus, at least for the time being.
But if you’re one of the not so many Asus fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the company’s latest gaming-oriented flagships, we have good news for you. Both the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available for pre-order in the US beginning February 29 (via GSMArena).
As far as the price goes, Asus announced that the ROG Phone 8 costs $1100, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro will be priced to sell for $1200. There’s also a ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition which might go on pre-order later this month too, but for this one, customers will have to come up with no less than $1500 outright.
The bad news is that it might take up to a month to actually receive the phone you pre-ordered. An Asus official retailer confirmed that “shipping dates will be scheduled for March 11-31.” Although these dates concern the ROG Phone 8 Pro’s availability in the US, it’s probably safe to assume that the vanilla version will be launched around the same time.
The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition comes with AeroActive Cooler X and Aero Case, and a bunch more memory in comparison with the other models: 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.
