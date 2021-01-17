Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Android Asus

A redesigned Asus ROG Phone 4 with blazing fast charging might be closer than you think

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 17, 2021, 7:30 AM
Formally unveiled back in July 2020 and commercially released stateside just a couple of months ago, the hardcore gaming-friendly Asus ROG Phone 3 could get an even more powerful sequel in the very near future.

Granted, the announcement date of the next-gen mobile ROG (Republic of Gamers) beast is not etched in stone yet, but given that Asus has already started building buzz around this exciting upcoming handset on social media, we can definitely expect a big launch event to take place in a couple of months or so. Maybe even sooner.

Could a design change and a name change be in the works?


An early release would allow the Taiwan-based company to take on the year's first wave of "mainstream" flagships from top smartphone vendors like Samsung, Huawei, or Xiaomi for a change, although if history is any indication, the ROG Phone 4 could see daylight in China several months in advance of Western markets like the US.


That and the decidedly unconventional designs of the first three members of the Asus ROG Phone family should be enough to kill the global appeal of the next edition... unless, of course, this is actually set to look more like a "normal" 2021 high-end smartphone. That seems to be what Asus is alluding to on Weibo, although we're obviously not entirely sure at the moment that the ROG Phone 4 will indeed come with a razor-thin "chin" and virtually no screen bezels at the top and on the two sides.

Then again, we can't even be certain this bad boy will be dubbed Asus ROG Phone 4 as opposed to ROG Phone 5, with the model number I005DA seemingly hinting at the latter moniker. In case you're wondering, the ROG Phone 3 is also known by the I003D designation, and skipping a digit (or several) has almost become common practice in the mobile industry over the last few years.

Blazing fast SoC, mind-blowing charging speeds, and another awesome battery


According to some freshly unearthed Chinese certification documents, the (not very) mysterious Asus_I005DA will support insane charging speeds of up to 65 watts, marking a substantial upgrade over the 30W capabilities of the ROG Phone 3.

 

This massive improvement would put the Asus ROG Phone 4 (or ROG Phone 5) on par with the likes of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 Pro while beating everything from Samsung's Galaxy S21 family to the Xiaomi Mi 11 and even the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of wired charging technology.

The next-gen ROG Phone is also tipped (albeit not confirmed at the moment) to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which sounds absolutely colossal by conventional flagship phone standards. Of course, this is not your typical high-end handset family, which is why Asus already equipped both the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 2 with a gargantuan 6,000mAh cell.

 

Meanwhile, it pretty much goes without saying that 5G speeds will be part of this gaming-first package, alongside Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor and at least 8 gigs of memory. The entry-level 8GB RAM configuration was benchmarked in its undoubtedly unfinished and unpolished form a little over a month ago, mind you, already running Android 11 on the software side of things, which is another sign that the handset could be ready for primetime sooner rather than later.

