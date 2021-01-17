A redesigned Asus ROG Phone 4 with blazing fast charging might be closer than you think
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Formally unveiled back in July 2020 and commercially released stateside just a couple of months ago, the hardcore gaming-friendly Asus ROG Phone 3 could get an even more powerful sequel in the very near future.
Granted, the announcement date of the next-gen mobile ROG (Republic of Gamers) beast is not etched in stone yet, but given that Asus has already started building buzz around this exciting upcoming handset on social media, we can definitely expect a big launch event to take place in a couple of months or so. Maybe even sooner.
Could a design change and a name change be in the works?
That and the decidedly unconventional designs of the first three members of the Asus ROG Phone family should be enough to kill the global appeal of the next edition... unless, of course, this is actually set to look more like a "normal" 2021 high-end smartphone. That seems to be what Asus is alluding to on Weibo, although we're obviously not entirely sure at the moment that the ROG Phone 4 will indeed come with a razor-thin "chin" and virtually no screen bezels at the top and on the two sides.
Blazing fast SoC, mind-blowing charging speeds, and another awesome battery
According to some freshly unearthed Chinese certification documents, the (not very) mysterious Asus_I005DA will support insane charging speeds of up to 65 watts, marking a substantial upgrade over the 30W capabilities of the ROG Phone 3.
This massive improvement would put the Asus ROG Phone 4 (or ROG Phone 5) on par with the likes of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 Pro while beating everything from Samsung's Galaxy S21 family to the Xiaomi Mi 11 and even the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of wired charging technology.
The next-gen ROG Phone is also tipped (albeit not confirmed at the moment) to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which sounds absolutely colossal by conventional flagship phone standards. Of course, this is not your typical high-end handset family, which is why Asus already equipped both the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 2 with a gargantuan 6,000mAh cell.
Meanwhile, it pretty much goes without saying that 5G speeds will be part of this gaming-first package, alongside Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor and at least 8 gigs of memory. The entry-level 8GB RAM configuration was benchmarked in its undoubtedly unfinished and unpolished form a little over a month ago, mind you, already running Android 11 on the software side of things, which is another sign that the handset could be ready for primetime sooner rather than later.