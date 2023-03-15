Are the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G waterproof?
Samsung's latest mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, are now official. And this year as well, Samsung doesn't disappoint with its A-series.
Both phones come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, have displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, and pack 5,000 mAh batteries. The phones also have good cameras. The Galaxy A54 5G packs a 50MP main camera, and the Galaxy A34 5G sports a 48MP main shooter.
So, as you can see, Samsung's new mid-rangers sound like phones that you would definitely want to shortlist, at least on paper. However, when we buy a new smartphone, we usually intend to use it for a long time, and in addition to having decent specs, we also want the phone to be durable.
After all, you don't want to spend money on a phone that will die on you the moment you accidentally drop it in the sink while you do the dishes, right? This brings us to the question: Are Samsung's latest mid-rangers waterproof?
Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G waterproof?
No smartphone is truly waterproof, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G isn't an exception. However, it features an IP67 certification rating, which means it's fully protected from dust and can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes without any damage.
In other words, the phone will definitely survive an accidental drop in the sink while you are doing the dishes because it's water-resistant.
Is the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G waterproof?
Similar to the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G also has an IP67 certification. This means the Galaxy A34 5G also boasts complete protection against dust and can withstand submersion in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
However, it's important to keep in mind that despite the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G's water resistance, seawater should still be avoided, and it's not recommended to submerge your Galaxy A54 5G or A34 5G for an extended period of time.
What does IP67 mean?
The IP (Ingress Protection) certification rating indicates a device's ability to withstand damage from liquids and small external particles. The first letter in the code rates its protection against solids, and the second rates protection against liquids. A higher number indicates better protection, while an "X" means the device hasn't been tested for that specific protection.
In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, both phones have 6, which is the highest number for protection against solids, and 7 for protection against liquids.
The highest number for protection against liquids is 9, which signifies that the device can withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets without any harm. However, most high-end smartphones, like the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S23, have only an IP68 rating, which means they are fully protected against solids and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.
