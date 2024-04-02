Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

April 2024 security update now rolling out to both Pixel Watches with a couple of new features

By
Software updates Google Wearables Wear
Google Pixel Watch owners are being treated to a new software update today, and it's good some new goodies in store. Beginning today and rolling out in stages throughout the week, both Pixel Watch models will be receiving the April 2024 update.

The update (version TWD9.240405.001) will include the usual security fixes for the month, improvements to performance, and a couple of surprising new features that should improve the watches' usability. Additionally, as announced in the Google Pixel Watch Help Community, there should be new watch app updates available via the Play Store. Below is a snapshot of the changelog:

What's new in version TWD9.240405.001:
Vibration Watch
  • Current time plays in haptics when the user gestures on the watch face
Auto-brightness improvement:
  • Provide improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels
   
As is customary with Google software updates, these are usually staggered, so you might not receive yours right away, and it may take up to a week. However, once it's ready for your watch, as long as you are running Wear OS 4, you should receive a notification letting you know it's time to update.

That said, if you happen to run into issues updating your watch, such as it telling you that it is up-to-date when you know there's an update pending, there is a trick to force the update. First, make sure that your watch is on the charger and then proceed to go to Settings > System > System update. If, after doing that, the watch says there are no updates available, start tapping on the watch icon on the update screen repeatedly.

This typically does the trick after a few taps and the update begins to download. This also works if you do not want to wait and want to update your device right away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

