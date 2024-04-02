April 2024 security update now rolling out to both Pixel Watches with a couple of new features





The update (version TWD9.240405.001) will include the usual security fixes for the month, improvements to performance, and a couple of surprising new features that should improve the watches' usability. Additionally, as announced in the Google Pixel Watch Help Community, there should be new watch app updates available via the Play Store. Below is a snapshot of the changelog:





What's new in version TWD9.240405.001:

Vibration Watch

Current time plays in haptics when the user gestures on the watch face Auto-brightness improvement:

Provide improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels

As is customary with Google software updates, these are usually staggered, so you might not receive yours right away, and it may take up to a week. However, once it's ready for your watch, as long as you are running Wear OS 4, you should receive a notification letting you know it's time to update.





That said, if you happen to run into issues updating your watch, such as it telling you that it is up-to-date when you know there's an update pending, there is a trick to force the update. First, make sure that your watch is on the charger and then proceed to go to Settings > System > System update. If, after doing that, the watch says there are no updates available, start tapping on the watch icon on the update screen repeatedly.





This typically does the trick after a few taps and the update begins to download. This also works if you do not want to wait and want to update your device right away.

