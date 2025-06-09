Apple’s macOS Tahoe to be final operating system to work on Intel Macs









Looking back, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Apple’s recent focus on AI, machine learning, and battery optimization has centered almost entirely around its own silicon. New features on macOS, including



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Looking back, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Apple’s recent focus on AI, machine learning, and battery optimization has centered almost entirely around its own silicon. New features on macOS, including Apple Intelligence , are only compatible with M-series Macs. As a result, Intel models have increasingly been left out of the latest innovations.As of mid-2025, Apple no longer sells any Intel-based Macs through its official channels. The last Intel Mac to remain in Apple’s lineup was the high-end 2019 Mac Pro, which was discontinued earlier this year when its Apple Silicon replacement launched.





Previously, Intel versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Intel Mac mini were available for a limited time, but these models have since been phased out in favor of Apple’s M-series chips. Any remaining Intel Macs can now only be found through third-party resellers or the refurbished market.



On the upside, this move allows Apple to optimize its software even further for Apple Silicon, which should benefit users with newer devices. But on the flip side, it also raises concerns about how long expensive machines will stay current and useful.



At some point, Apple had to make the call. With macOS Tahoe, that moment has arrived. Intel Mac users still have some time before full support ends, but it’s now clear that the future of macOS belongs entirely to Apple Silicon.