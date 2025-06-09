Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple’s macOS Tahoe to be final operating system to work on Intel Macs

As Apple doubles down on Apple Silicon, legacy Intel Macs are officially on the clock

Apple has officially confirmed that macOS Tahoe 26, will be the last version of its desktop operating system to support Intel-based Macs. The news was shared during the company’s WWDC 2025 keynote and in follow-up briefings with reporters.

This decision marks the final step in Apple’s transition away from Intel chips, which the company began in 2020 with the launch of its own Apple Silicon processors. While macOS Tahoe will still run on select Intel Macs — such as the 2019 Mac Pro and some high-end MacBook Pro models — future versions of macOS will be exclusive to Apple Silicon.

Apple says that supported Intel Macs will continue to receive minor software updates for at least two more years. These updates are expected to include security patches and bug fixes, but not new features. For many users still using Intel machines, this means their computers are officially entering the final stage of support.



Looking back, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Apple’s recent focus on AI, machine learning, and battery optimization has centered almost entirely around its own silicon. New features on macOS, including Apple Intelligence, are only compatible with M-series Macs. As a result, Intel models have increasingly been left out of the latest innovations.

As of mid-2025, Apple no longer sells any Intel-based Macs through its official channels. The last Intel Mac to remain in Apple’s lineup was the high-end 2019 Mac Pro, which was discontinued earlier this year when its Apple Silicon replacement launched.

Previously, Intel versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Intel Mac mini were available for a limited time, but these models have since been phased out in favor of Apple’s M-series chips. Any remaining Intel Macs can now only be found through third-party resellers or the refurbished market.

On the upside, this move allows Apple to optimize its software even further for Apple Silicon, which should benefit users with newer devices. But on the flip side, it also raises concerns about how long expensive machines will stay current and useful.

At some point, Apple had to make the call. With macOS Tahoe, that moment has arrived. Intel Mac users still have some time before full support ends, but it’s now clear that the future of macOS belongs entirely to Apple Silicon.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
