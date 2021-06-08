Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
Could Apple's first AR headset debut at WWDC 2022?
Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple is aiming to 'launch' its first augmented reality (AR) headset in the second quarter of 2022. The product will mark Apple’s first entry into a major product category since the Apple Watch in 2014.
Of course, an announcement in the second quarter of 2022 doesn’t mean the release will happen soon after. Apple typically waits several months between announcing and releasing a major new product.
The original Apple Watch, for example, was announced in September 2014 and released in May 2015. The iMac Pro, on the other hand, debuted at WWDC 2017 and hit shelves in December.
The exact features and specs that Apple’s first headset will offer are uncertain, though rumor has it that Apple will initially release a mixed reality product that targets ‘Pro’ users and comes with a high price. Other rumored features include dual 8K displays, advanced eye-tracking, and a thimble-like controller that users wear on their finger.
A more mainstream pair of AR glasses should launch around 2025 and be designed to replace traditional eyeglasses by supporting prescriptions lenses and using a more lightweight design.