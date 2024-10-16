Companies will be able to show their logos and branding to over 1 billion active iPhone users

a way for a company-even one with no physical location-to take advantage of the huge number of active iPhone users by having their brand name and corporate logo appear on emails, phone calls, payment apps, and more. At last count, there are approximately 1.46 billion active iPhone users, and verified corporations can reach these people by having their branding and logo appear on popular native iOS apps like Apple Maps, Mail, and Wallet. Apple announced today a way for a company-even one with no physical location-to take advantage of the huge number of active iPhone users by having their brand name and corporate logo appear on emails, phone calls, payment apps, and more. At last count, there are approximately 1.46 billion active iPhone users, and verified corporations can reach these people by having their branding and logo appear on popular native iOS apps like Apple Maps, Mail, and Wallet.





Businesses can update their location place cards through Business Connect by updating logos and photos, adding additional photos, offering customers special promotions, and even providing services such as the ability to make a reservation or order food directly from the place card.









Apple says that every business, even those that provide a service or have no physical location, can register with Business Connect to create a visual brand identity. Businesses can decide to display their brand in the Mail and Phone apps and customize their logo in the Tap to Pay feature on iPhone. A company can display its brand name and logo in emails to customers to make its emails, logo, and brand stand out in the Mail app. Businesses can sign up for Branded Mail today and their logos will appear to iPhone users in their Mail apps by later this year.









Businesses can now decide to show their logo instead of a category icon when they accept payments through Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone. This is a smart idea since it will give iPhone users making a payment the peace of mind of knowing that their money is going to a trusted business that has been verified.









Next year, businesses will be able to register for Business Caller ID. When a registered company starts calling customers and an iPhone user receives such a call, the company's name, logo, and department will appear on the incoming call screen. Having this branding show up on a user's iPhone screen during an incoming call will help differentiate calls made by verified businesses from spam calls and other unwanted communication.











Apple tells businesses, "Owners of virtual, online, and service businesses can now use their existing Apple Account — or create a new Apple Account — to register for Business Connect at the self-service website from any cell phone, tablet, desktop, or laptop computer. Once a business has signed up, they can begin to customize their brand for free." This is a no-brainer. Any company would love the opportunity to have its brand and logo placed in front of over 1 billion people.

