Amazon is now selling multiple Apple Watch Ultra variants at a cool discount with no strings

Originally priced at a whopping $800, the first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra might seem like the ideal Prime Day 2023 purchase. But although the rugged smartwatch has been sold at special prices by various major retailers a few times since its fall 2022 release, discounts aren't exactly a regular occurrence for this model, and when they do occur, they're usually pretty humble and limited to just one or two specific versions.





Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Orange Alpine Loop, Medium Size, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Trail Loop M/L, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





That's because the e-commerce giant is currently charging a decent 70 bucks less than usual for a grand total of five Apple Watch Ultra variants with built-in cellular connectivity and absolutely no strings attached. Across the board, of course, you're looking at sturdy titanium-made units with jumbo-sized 49mm cases, while the straps represent the key difference, providing quite a bit of choice at the same compelling discount.





You can go for a medium Alpine Loop in a single (and decidedly flashy) orange hue, opt for a so-called "Ocean Band" in midnight (aka black) or yellow colorways, and last but not necessarily least, pair the Apple Watch Ultra with a Trail Loop in an M/L size and either a blue/grey or yellow/beige chromatic combination.





It's obviously hard to say which of these bands will look better on you, so be sure to choose wisely... and be happy that you actually get to choose this time around. Interestingly, this exact same $70 discount was available at Best Buy on an even wider range of colors this past (extended) holiday weekend, but only with a special Prime-rivaling membership.



