This top Apple Watch Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy





What this bad boy is most definitely not is affordable, normally fetching a whopping $799 in a single cellular-enabled 49mm variant while the aforementioned Series 8, for instance, regularly costs just $529 in a large (45mm) size of its own equipped with standalone 4G LTE connectivity.

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Colors $50 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Colors $50 off (6%) $749 $799 Buy at BestBuy





Obviously, there's no comparing the two iPhone-supporting 2022 smartwatches in terms of their build quality and outdoor friendliness, and if you happen to care deeply about those things while also paying close and constant attention to how you spend every dime, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to see the Apple Watch Ultra marked down by a cool 50 bucks... again.









That's even more true when you consider multiple color options are on sale for $50 less than usual at both Best Buy and Amazon... but not Target or Walmart, let alone Apple 's official US e-store, at the time of this writing.





Still far from what we'd call a conventionally affordable wearable device, the Ultra is easily the most impressive member of the industry-leading Apple Watch family ever released, rocking a corrosion-resistant titanium case, as well as a beautiful Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 2000 nits brightness, and "extra-long" battery life.







