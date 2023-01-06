This top Apple Watch Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
Commercially released alongside the more "orthodox" Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen SE a few months back, the Apple Watch Ultra can be described in a number of different ways, ranging from unusual and unconventional to unusually powerful, robust, and of course, rugged.
What this bad boy is most definitely not is affordable, normally fetching a whopping $799 in a single cellular-enabled 49mm variant while the aforementioned Series 8, for instance, regularly costs just $529 in a large (45mm) size of its own equipped with standalone 4G LTE connectivity.
Obviously, there's no comparing the two iPhone-supporting 2022 smartwatches in terms of their build quality and outdoor friendliness, and if you happen to care deeply about those things while also paying close and constant attention to how you spend every dime, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to see the Apple Watch Ultra marked down by a cool 50 bucks... again.
This is a somewhat surprising post-holiday revival of a somewhat random Amazon deal from a few days before Christmas, and although it's slightly less compelling than the same e-commerce giant's Black Friday promotion from November, its appeal is currently unrivaled.
That's even more true when you consider multiple color options are on sale for $50 less than usual at both Best Buy and Amazon... but not Target or Walmart, let alone Apple's official US e-store, at the time of this writing.
Still far from what we'd call a conventionally affordable wearable device, the Ultra is easily the most impressive member of the industry-leading Apple Watch family ever released, rocking a corrosion-resistant titanium case, as well as a beautiful Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 2000 nits brightness, and "extra-long" battery life.
Granted, said battery life is rated at "up to" 36 hours in "normal" use and 60 hours on "Low Power" settings, which pales in comparison with the truly outstanding endurance numbers boasted by some of Garmin's best rugged smartwatches today. But in many ways, the Apple Watch Ultra appears to be trying to carve out its own niche rather than competing against something like the Garmin Fenix 7 or Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
