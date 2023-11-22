The awesome Apple Watch Series 9 falls in price on both Amazon and Walmart for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Well, it's Black Friday season, the best time to snag a new, wonderful device with a whopping discount. And we are indeed currently seeing incredible price cuts on some of the best phones, tablets, headphones, and smartwatches on the market, left and right.
Even Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 is currently enjoying that sweet Black Friday love and can now be yours for less. For instance, Walmart is offering the 45mm GPS version of this incredible smartwatch for $359, which is $70 south of its usual $429 price at the retailer. You don't like Walmart? No problem. Amazon is currently selling the same version of the Apple Watch Series 9 with the same $70 discount. So, if you prefer Amazon to everyone else, you can still score sweet savings on Apple's latest Apple Watch.
Being the latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a premium wearable through and through. Furthermore, it comes equipped with pretty much all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch.
In addition to its plethora of functionalities, the watch also sports a really, really bright display — up to 2000 nits — and has a new gesture dubbed Double Tap, allowing you to do stuff like take or reject calls by only tapping your index and thumb fingers twice. Moreover, the watch comes equipped with a more powerful Apple S9 chip, giving it better performance than its predecessors.
Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth every single penny spent. It has a stylish design and packs an incredible number of features. Furthermore, the watch is now even more tempting with Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday discounts. So, if you are an Apple user on the hunt for your next smartwatch, you should definitely tap that deal button and snatch a brand-new Apple Watch Series 9 at a reduced price while you can.
Even Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 is currently enjoying that sweet Black Friday love and can now be yours for less. For instance, Walmart is offering the 45mm GPS version of this incredible smartwatch for $359, which is $70 south of its usual $429 price at the retailer. You don't like Walmart? No problem. Amazon is currently selling the same version of the Apple Watch Series 9 with the same $70 discount. So, if you prefer Amazon to everyone else, you can still score sweet savings on Apple's latest Apple Watch.
Being the latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a premium wearable through and through. Furthermore, it comes equipped with pretty much all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch.
In addition to its plethora of functionalities, the watch also sports a really, really bright display — up to 2000 nits — and has a new gesture dubbed Double Tap, allowing you to do stuff like take or reject calls by only tapping your index and thumb fingers twice. Moreover, the watch comes equipped with a more powerful Apple S9 chip, giving it better performance than its predecessors.
In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch Series 9 should be able to last you up to 18 hours on a single charge, which is about the same as the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8. In other words, the timepiece will get you through the day, but you'll need to charge it overnight.
Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth every single penny spent. It has a stylish design and packs an incredible number of features. Furthermore, the watch is now even more tempting with Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday discounts. So, if you are an Apple user on the hunt for your next smartwatch, you should definitely tap that deal button and snatch a brand-new Apple Watch Series 9 at a reduced price while you can.
And here are our top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals
Things that are NOT allowed: