The brand-new Apple Watch Series 9 is currently up to $51 off on Amazon; save on one while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There may be a plethora of smartwatches on the market, but the best wearable for Apple users has always been, and most likely will always be the Apple Watch. And now, Apple users on the hunt for a new smartwatch and looking to upgrade can grab the 41mm GPS version of Apple's latest Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet 12% discount from its price on Amazon, which will translate into nice $51 savings if you take advantage of this deal.
As the latest and greatest Apple Watch for most Apple users, the Apple Watch Series 9 packs all the health tracking features you expect a premium, high-end, just-released smartwatch to come with.
However, we must note that the Apple Watch Series 9 comes with the same up to 18 hours of battery life as the Apple Watch Series 8, so your watch will get you through the day without the need to top up, but you will surely need to place it to charge at bedtime.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is an awesome smartwatch that you will likely never regret buying. Nevertheless, we must also note that it's a slight upgrade compared to the previous generation. And right now, you can snag an Apple Watch Series 8 41mm for $80 off and an Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS + Cellular 45mm) for $101 off from Amazon. So, if you want the latest Apple Watch, go for the Apple Watch Series 9. If you want just to score an awesome deal on a new smartwatch, go for the Apple Watch Series 8.
You want the bigger version? Well, then you will be pleased to learn that the 45mm GPS model is also discounted and can be yours for $41 off its listed price on Amazon. So, you will score some savings regardless of the variant you go for. All you need to do is choose your model, tap the corresponding deal button, and grab an Apple Watch Series 9 with a discount from Amazon.
Additionally, the watch features a brighter display (up to 2000 nits) and introduces a new gesture called Double Tap, which enables you to perform actions such as rejecting calls on your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb fingers together twice. Also, the wearable comes with a more powerful Apple S9 chip, which gives it even better performance compared to its predecessor.
