Save on a brand new Apple Watch Series 8 via this sweet Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although the Apple Watch Ultra is probably the best Apple smartwatch money can buy, most Apple users searching for a new smartwatch will most likely go for the Apple Watch Series 8. And if you, too, are on the hunt for a new Apple Watch Series 8, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is currently offering this stylish smartwatch with a sweet discount.
That's right, the e-commerce giant is currently offering the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Apple Watch Series 8 with a nice 16% discount. And if you convert that percentage into money, you will see that you can save $70 if you get a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 through Amazon right now.
If you want to leave your phone at home and rely solely on your smartwatch to make phone calls, you can buy the 45mm LTE version of the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, which is also discounted on Amazon at the moment. The cellular model has a 13% discount, which means you will save $70 here as well.
Now, as you probably know, Apple Watches — except for the Apple Watch Ultra — last around a day with regular usage. And the Apple Watch Series 8 is no exception to this rule. However, this smartwatch also comes with fast charging, which lets it fill the battery up to 80% in just an hour.
Since the Apple Watch Series 8 is a premium smartwatch, it has all the features you expect a smartwatch in that price range to have. The smartwatch also comes with a new temperature sensor, which means it can measure your body temperature. Also, the Apple Watch Series 8 supports Apple's all-new crash detection feature.
