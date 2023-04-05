Save on a brand new Apple Watch Series 8 via this sweet Amazon deal

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS: Save $70! Grab the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Apple Watch Series 8 and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch and is the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple user. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS+Cellular: Now $70 OFF! Grab the 45mm cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 8 and save $70 in the process. This model is perfect if you want to leave your iPhone at home and still be able to make phone calls. $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





If you want to leave your phone at home and rely solely on your smartwatch to make phone calls, you can buy the 45mm LTE version of the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, which is also discounted on Amazon at the moment. The cellular model has a 13% discount, which means you will save $70 here as well.



Since the Apple Watch Series 8 is a premium smartwatch, it has all the features you expect a smartwatch in that price range to have. The smartwatch also comes with a new temperature sensor, which means it can measure your body temperature. Also, the Apple Watch Series 8 supports Apple's all-new crash detection feature.



Now, as you probably know, Apple Watches — except for the Apple Watch Ultra — last around a day with regular usage. And the Apple Watch Series 8 is no exception to this rule. However, this smartwatch also comes with fast charging, which lets it fill the battery up to 80% in just an hour.