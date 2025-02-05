At 56% off, the Apple Watch Series 8 becomes a top choice for Apple users on a budget
If you're an Apple user looking for a great deal on a new Apple Watch, you're probably scouring the web for an offer on the latest Apple Watch Series 10. While this bad boy is worth every penny, a generous price cut at Woot has made the Apple Watch Series 8 the better buy.
Right now, the retailer is offering a massive 56% discount on the 45mm LTE-enabled model, allowing you to grab one for just $329.99. Considering that the watch used to cost about $750 when it was Apple's flagship wearable, we believe that snagging it for just under $330 is an unmissable offer.
Even though the Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the latest model, it's still a premium smartwatch. It comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a high-end timepiece, plus a temperature sensor for easier ovulation tracking.
Along with its numerous health-tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with key safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, which can automatically call for help if you're ever in a serious car accident. It also offers solid battery life throughout the day, but you'll likely need to charge it overnight. This is completely normal for a non-Ultra Apple Watch.
All in all, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a true bargain with its premium design, a plethora of features, LTE connectivity, and now a $419 more affordable price. Since this is a Woot offer, it likely won't be available for long. So, don't hesitate and grab an Apple Watch Series 8 at a generous discount now while you still can!
