Accessories Apple Wearables

Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
2
The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally here and along with it come tons of new, colorful official Apple Watch bands and straps, now available in the new 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

The new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with older models


Before going through the list, it’s worth noting that the new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with previous-generation models. Older Apple Watch bands should work with the new Apple Watch Series 7 too. So if you’re looking to upgrade or liking the look of Apple’s latest bands, there’s no need to worry about incompatibility issues.

Apple says that 41mm watch straps should work with older 38mm and 40mm Apple Watch models. The larger 45mm bands, on the other hand, should still work with older 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches.

The only exceptions to this rule involve the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. The Silicon Valley-based company says those are only compatible with the Watch Series 4 and Watch SE or later. Separately, Apple has decided to discontinue the original Leather Loop option.

Every new Apple Watch band announced with Series 7


Solo Loop

  • English Lavender
  • Chalk Pink
  • Marigold
  • Clover
  • Dark Cherry
  • Abyss Blue
  • Starlight

Braided Solo Loop


  • Maize
  • Dark Cherry
  • English Lavender
  • Abyss Blue
  • (Product) Red

Sport Band

  • Clover
  • Marigold
  • Dark Cherry
  • English Lavender
  • Abyss Blue
  • (Product) Red
  • Starlight
  • Midnight

Sport Loop

  • Maize/White
  • Pink Pomelo/Tan
  • Abyss Blue/Moss
  • Dark Cherry/Forest Green
  • (Product) Red
  • Tornado/Gray

Nike Sport Band

  • Olive Gray/Cargo
  • Magic Ember/Crimson
  • Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy

Nike Sport Loop

  • Cargo Khaki with logo
  • Summit White with logo
  • Black with logo

Leather Link

  • Golden Brown
  • Dark Cherry
  • Sequoia Green
  • Midnight

Modern Buckle

  • Wisteria
  • Chalk
  • Midnight

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless