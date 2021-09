Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out

You may also like:

The new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with older models

Before going through the list, it’s worth noting that the new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with previous-generation models. Older Apple Watch bands should work with the new Apple Watch Series 7 too. So if you’re looking to upgrade or liking the look of Apple’s latest bands, there’s no need to worry about incompatibility issues. Apple says that 41mm watch straps should work with older 38mm and 40mm Apple Watch models. The larger 45mm bands, on the other hand, should still work with older 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches.The only exceptions to this rule involve the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. The Silicon Valley-based company says those are only compatible with the Watch Series 4 and Watch SE or later. Separately, Apple has decided to discontinue the original Leather Loop option.