Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out

Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out2
The new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with older models
Before going through the list, it’s worth noting that the new Apple Watch bands are still compatible with previous-generation models. Older Apple Watch bands should work with the new Apple Watch Series 7 too. So if you’re looking to upgrade or liking the look of Apple’s latest bands, there’s no need to worry about incompatibility issues.
The only exceptions to this rule involve the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. The Silicon Valley-based company says those are only compatible with the Watch Series 4 and Watch SE or later. Separately, Apple has decided to discontinue the original Leather Loop option.
Every new Apple Watch band announced with Series 7
Solo Loop
- English Lavender
- Chalk Pink
- Marigold
- Clover
- Dark Cherry
- Abyss Blue
- Starlight
Braided Solo Loop
- Maize
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
Sport Band
- Clover
- Marigold
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
- Starlight
- Midnight
Sport Loop
- Maize/White
- Pink Pomelo/Tan
- Abyss Blue/Moss
- Dark Cherry/Forest Green
- (Product) Red
- Tornado/Gray
Nike Sport Band
- Olive Gray/Cargo
- Magic Ember/Crimson
- Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy
Nike Sport Loop
- Cargo Khaki with logo
- Summit White with logo
- Black with logo
Leather Link
- Golden Brown
- Dark Cherry
- Sequoia Green
- Midnight
Modern Buckle
- Wisteria
- Chalk
- Midnight