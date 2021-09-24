Notification Center

Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use
It turns out that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is hiding within it a secret new module that allows for 60.5GHz wireless data transfer, as first spotted in FCC filings by MacRumors.

Despite being there, though, this new module is virtually inaccessible to regular users. It only works with a corresponding proprietary magnetic dock. Apple is most likely doing some internal testing with this new module, however, it is not clear yet what the real purpose behind this new feature is.

The FCC filings also show us that the model number of the dock is A2687 and it is powered through a USB-C port.


Now, to be clear, this addition may remain completely meaningless for us as end-users. It might just remain for whatever internal purposes Apple initially placed it there. It would certainly not be the first time the Cupertino tech giant has done something like this. One good example is again related to the Apple Watch.

Every Apple Watch ever created has a hidden physical diagnostic port, but there’s yet to be a sign of it being used. There is a slight chance that Apple might be doing some early testing on adapting the Apple Watch, and maybe even the iPhone, to the rumored portless future.

Of course, you might feel tempted to link this to the very recent announcement that the European Commission is planning to standardize USB-C ports for all smartphones in the EU, but this is more likely to be a simple coincidence.

Nevertheless, Apple is yet to even put up information about the Apple Watch Series 7 specs, not to mention that there is also no word on when the first batches will start shipping to customers. In other words, we will have to wait a bit more until the device itself is out to take a closer look inside and delve deeper into speculations.

