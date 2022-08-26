Yet another killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal slashes a record $160 off one particular model





Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band $159 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





But not before said Apple Watch Series 7 can get a few more rounds of substantial discounts in all kinds of different models. The latest variant on sale at a special price is marked down by a whopping $159.01 from a $499 MSRP for an undoubtedly limited time only.





To our knowledge, this is not just the deepest ever price cut available at a major US retailer like Amazon on this specific model with built-in cellular connectivity and a 41mm green case paired with a matching "clover" sport band, but the greatest discount offered to date on any kind of aluminum-made Series 7 device.





That being said, the all-time record of no less than 231 bucks still belongs to a premium 45mm stainless steel version of the world's top-selling smartwatch with a "starlight" Sport Band, which does not impact the mainstream appeal of this extraordinary new deal in the least.









The choice between Apple and Samsung's latest smartwatches (right now) obviously comes down primarily to what type of handset you own, which means Amazon is likely to put a big smile on the faces of plenty of cash-strapped iPhone users with its unmatched generosity.



