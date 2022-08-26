Yet another killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal slashes a record $160 off one particular model
If it feels like it's been raining good deals on prospective buyers of Apple's current market-leading smartwatches for the last couple of months or so, that's clearly true and it obviously has a lot to do with the impending arrival of not one and not two but three all-new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.
Given that the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 8 is expected by a number of reliable tipsters and leakers to look a lot like its predecessor, adding at most one handy new health monitoring tool and a slightly faster processor under the hood, the time will almost certainly soon come to bid adieu to the incredibly popular and very well-reviewed Series 7.
But not before said Apple Watch Series 7 can get a few more rounds of substantial discounts in all kinds of different models. The latest variant on sale at a special price is marked down by a whopping $159.01 from a $499 MSRP for an undoubtedly limited time only.
To our knowledge, this is not just the deepest ever price cut available at a major US retailer like Amazon on this specific model with built-in cellular connectivity and a 41mm green case paired with a matching "clover" sport band, but the greatest discount offered to date on any kind of aluminum-made Series 7 device.
That being said, the all-time record of no less than 231 bucks still belongs to a premium 45mm stainless steel version of the world's top-selling smartwatch with a "starlight" Sport Band, which does not impact the mainstream appeal of this extraordinary new deal in the least.
The deeply discounted LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 is not only significantly cheaper than an entry-level GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant at the time of this writing, pretty much matching the most affordable "standard" Galaxy Watch 5 model equipped with standalone cellular capabilities as well.
The choice between Apple and Samsung's latest smartwatches (right now) obviously comes down primarily to what type of handset you own, which means Amazon is likely to put a big smile on the faces of plenty of cash-strapped iPhone users with its unmatched generosity.
