The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a sweet discount on Amazon right now
Brace yourselves, Apple fans, for we’ve got a great deal coming your way! If you’re looking for a great new smartwatch bearing your favorite logo, now’s the time to get your hands on the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and LTE. It’s heavily discounted at Amazon, allowing you to snag it for 45% less.

The deal appears to be quite impressive. After all, we rarely see such substantial price cuts on products by the Cupertino-based tech giant at Amazon, even if they’ve already seen a successor (like in this case.) So, you don’t have to wait any longer for an LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm, to hit a more bearable price at the retailer!

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm, with LTE and GPS: save 45% now

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available with a substantial discount at Amazon. This wearable hasn't seen such a small price tag at the retailer in quite some time, which is why we believe it might be a good choice for Apple fans looking for a bargain on their next smartwatch. It features all the must-have sensors and tracking capabilities that might be expected of a premium smartwatch. Get it today and save.
$339 off (45%)
You may think this Apple smartwatch hasn’t been offered at its regular retail price since its release in 2021. Indeed, it hasn’t been sold at its highest price point for too long at Amazon. That being said, according to our research, the retailer attached the high price tag to it sometime last month, making the current price drop quite an impressive one.

Even though it already has a successor, the Apple Watch Series 8, this wearable still holds a number of key features that make it a tempting choice for most people. For just under $410, you get a fast and responsive wearable with all the must-have sensors, and let’s not forget the logo, too.

You can expect the smartwatch to monitor your heart rate, Blood Oxygen levels, sleep patterns, etc. Naturally, it can give you accurate ECG data via the app. Moreover, it has various workout-tracking sensors to give you a better insight into your workout routines. Needless to say, the device comes with a premium build, as might be expected of Apple.

Granted, the Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t make it on our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2023, but that’s primarily because its newer iteration is already out on the market. Nevertheless, this piece can give you plenty of cool extras and features that make it an irresistible choice, especially at that price point.

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
