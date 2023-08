The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a sweet discount on Amazon right now

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available with a substantial discount at Amazon. This wearable hasn't seen such a small price tag at the retailer in quite some time, which is why we believe it might be a good choice for Apple fans looking for a bargain on their next smartwatch. It features all the must-have sensors and tracking capabilities that might be expected of a premium smartwatch. Get it today and save.

You may think this Apple smartwatch hasn’t been offered at its regular retail price since its release in 2021. Indeed, it hasn’t been sold at its highest price point for too long at Amazon. That being said, according to our research, the retailer attached the high price tag to it sometime last month, making the current price drop quite an impressive one.Even though it already has a successor, the Apple Watch Series 8 , this wearable still holds a number of key features that make it a tempting choice for most people. For just under $410, you get a fast and responsive wearable with all the must-have sensors, and let’s not forget the logo, too.You can expect the smartwatch to monitor your heart rate, Blood Oxygen levels, sleep patterns, etc. Naturally, it can give you accurate ECG data via the app. Moreover, it has various workout-tracking sensors to give you a better insight into your workout routines. Needless to say, the device comes with a premium build, as might be expected of Apple.Granted, the Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t make it on our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2023, but that’s primarily because its newer iteration is already out on the market. Nevertheless, this piece can give you plenty of cool extras and features that make it an irresistible choice, especially at that price point.