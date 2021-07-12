$15/month 5G plan

Apple Watch Series 5 clearance sheds $150 off the price at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently the latest generation on the market, you can’t go wrong with the previous one, too. The Apple Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there and its premium stainless steel version with a Milanese loop is currently discounted on Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

40mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop

$149 off (20%)
$599 99
$749
Buy at BestBuy


Normally, this combination will set you back the eye-watering $749.99 but with this clearance, you can get the 40mm version for just $599.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by a dual-core S5 processor that is a bit slower than the dual-core S6 chipset under the hood of the Series 6, at least on paper. In reality, you’d be hard-pressed to find any difference whatsoever in performance between the two.

The Series 5 comes packed full of features - from a life-saving ECG monitor to a second-generation optical heart sensor, sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, swim-proof design, and a high-quality Always-On Retina display in tow.

Watch Series 5 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$149off $600 Special BestBuy
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 245 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x

