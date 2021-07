Apple Watch Series 5 clearance sheds $150 off the price at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Normally, this combination will set you back the eye-watering $749.99 but with this clearance, you can get the 40mm version for just $599 .



The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by a dual-core S5 processor that is a bit slower than the dual-core S6 chipset under the hood of the Series 6, at least on paper. In reality, you’d be hard-pressed to find any difference whatsoever in performance between the two.



The Series 5 comes packed full of features - from a life-saving ECG monitor to a second-generation optical heart sensor, sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, swim-proof design, and a high-quality Always-On Retina display in tow.

Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently the latest generation on the market, you can’t go wrong with the previous one, too. The Apple Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there and its premium stainless steel version with a Milanese loop is currently discounted on Best Buy.