Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount
You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
For only $100 more than that, however, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Series 5 unit can be yours if you hurry... with a 44mm stainless steel case and standalone cellular connectivity in tow. Believe it or not, this particular version of probably the best smartwatch from 2019 used to cost a whopping $749 back in the day.
That's coincidentally how much Apple currently charges for a 45mm LTE-enabled Series 7 with a robust stainless steel build, so obviously, the Series 5 model on sale right now at Best Buy is no longer worth anywhere near 750 bucks. But the premium gold-coated case alone makes this thing an undeniable steal at $299.99, and that's not even considering the ability to make and receive voice calls without an iPhone in sight.
As its name makes it abundantly clear, the Apple Watch Series 5 also packs the same reasonably powerful S5 chip as 2020's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, which normally starts at $279 even in 2022... with a less sophisticated aluminum construction and no 4G LTE speeds.
The Series 5 has a life-saving ECG advantage over the SE as well, not to mention Always-On display functionality. It's clearly futile to compare this deeply discounted device with the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, but bargain hunters will definitely need to hustle if they want to claim Best Buy's totally unprecedented and completely unbeatable "clearance" deal. You'll also have to be okay with pairing the aforementioned XL 44mm gold stainless steel case with a "stone" sport band.
Alternatively, you could go for a 40mm space black stainless steel model with a matching black sport band at $279.99 (down from a $699 list price back in the day), but only if you're lucky to find a leftover unit in a physical Best Buy store near you as the retailer's online inventory is already depleted at the time of this writing.
