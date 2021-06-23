Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights

Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This time around, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, plans to hook up its iPhone-loving customers with deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 units for more than a week.
Despite obviously being the oldest of the bunch, the Apple Watch Series 3 has managed to impressively retain its mainstream appeal by, well, staying around almost a full four years after its commercial release.
That makes the comparison between the two starting prices pretty unfair, but it still says a lot about the appeal of these hot new deals that a cellular-enabled 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 refurb is cheaper than the cheapest 38mm GPS-only unit in brand-new condition during the recently concluded Prime Day extravaganza.
Meanwhile, after making history as the first of its kind to offer life-saving ECG monitoring technology directly on a user's wrist, the Apple Watch Series 4 can be purchased for as little as $159.99.
Once again, you're looking at refurbished intelligent timepieces available in several different color combinations, two sizes, and two connectivity options, going all the way up to a... still very reasonable $189.99 for a 44mm LTE-equipped variant.
Finally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is... quite similar to the Series 6, fetching however just a fraction of the newer and faster model's list price. Specifically, $249.99 and up with a similarly "moderate" (or so presume) level of wear and tear as all the other refurbished Apple Watches on sale right now for a limited time.