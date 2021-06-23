Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





This time around, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, plans to hook up its iPhone-loving customers with deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 units for more than a week.





Of course, these types of plans can always change depending on demand, so it's probably wise not to rely on the official expiration date of this fresh batch of outstanding special offers too much. Instead, you may want to pull the trigger as soon as you decide which of the three aforementioned generations of the top-selling smartwatch worldwide fits your needs... and budget best.





Despite obviously being the oldest of the bunch, the Apple Watch Series 3 has managed to impressively retain its mainstream appeal by, well, staying around almost a full four years after its commercial release.





Unlike the brand-new units regularly sold by everyone from Apple to Amazon starting at $199 nowadays, the devices currently available from Woot for $109.99 and up come refurbished with a 90-day warranty included.





That makes the comparison between the two starting prices pretty unfair, but it still says a lot about the appeal of these hot new deals that a cellular-enabled 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 refurb is cheaper than the cheapest 38mm GPS-only unit in brand-new condition during the recently concluded Prime Day extravaganza





Meanwhile, after making history as the first of its kind to offer life-saving ECG monitoring technology directly on a user's wrist, the Apple Watch Series 4 can be purchased for as little as $159.99.





Once again, you're looking at refurbished intelligent timepieces available in several different color combinations, two sizes, and two connectivity options, going all the way up to a... still very reasonable $189.99 for a 44mm LTE-equipped variant.





Finally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is... quite similar to the Series 6 , fetching however just a fraction of the newer and faster model's list price. Specifically, $249.99 and up with a similarly "moderate" (or so presume) level of wear and tear as all the other refurbished Apple Watches on sale right now for a limited time.



