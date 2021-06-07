$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 are cheaper than ever right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 07, 2021, 9:23 AM
Bargain hunters who feel like they simply cannot wait until June 21 to check out what Amazon might have in store as far as Prime Day 2021 deals on the best smartwatches money can buy are concerned should be ecstatic to see three different generations of the world's top-selling wearable device fetch lower than ever prices right now.

Unsurprisingly, we're talking about refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 units, available for anywhere between 125 and 290 bucks apiece for 24 hours only with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included.

As some of you might already know and others will undoubtedly find very odd, the oldest and humblest model of that bunch is also the only one of the three that Apple still sells for $199 and up in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Apple Watch Series 3

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Various Models

$124 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 4

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Various Models

$169 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Various Models

$259 99
Buy at Woot

Considering the enduring popularity of the 2017-released Series 3, it's definitely nice that you can pay as little as $124.99 for a GPS-only 38mm refurb, not to mention a measly $139.99 and $149.99 for cellular-enabled "scratch & dent" devices in small and large sizes respectively.

Powered by an S4 chipset, 2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is significantly faster than its predecessor (which is itself no pushover), but more importantly, it adds life-saving ECG monitoring technology to an already impressive arsenal of health and fitness tracking tools.

Unless you really cannot afford to spend anywhere between $169.99 and $189.99 for a Series 4 smartwatch in your choice of case size, connectivity option, and color, you should probably disregard the ultra-low-cost and slightly too modest Series 3 at the time of this writing.

Of course, 2019's Apple Watch Series 5 is even better-equipped than the Series 4, with an S5 processor under the hood and always-on display functionality in tow, thus largely justifying its $259.99 and up price in "full working condition", with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and multiple different versions available today only.

In case you're wondering, 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably not a lot better than its forerunner, looking essentially identical and adding a sensor to keep an eye on your blood oxygen saturation as its principal improvement. In other words, it may not be wise to snub these three deeply discounted oldies in favor of a new edition that has yet to drop below $300.

