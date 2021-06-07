The Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 are cheaper than ever right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unsurprisingly, we're talking about refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 units, available for anywhere between 125 and 290 bucks apiece for 24 hours only with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included.





As some of you might already know and others will undoubtedly find very odd, the oldest and humblest model of that bunch is also the only one of the three that Apple still sells for $199 and up in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





Considering the enduring popularity of the 2017-released Series 3 , it's definitely nice that you can pay as little as $124.99 for a GPS-only 38mm refurb, not to mention a measly $139.99 and $149.99 for cellular-enabled "scratch & dent" devices in small and large sizes respectively.





Powered by an S4 chipset, 2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is significantly faster than its predecessor (which is itself no pushover), but more importantly, it adds life-saving ECG monitoring technology to an already impressive arsenal of health and fitness tracking tools.





Unless you really cannot afford to spend anywhere between $169.99 and $189.99 for a Series 4 smartwatch in your choice of case size, connectivity option, and color, you should probably disregard the ultra-low-cost and slightly too modest Series 3 at the time of this writing.





Of course, 2019's Apple Watch Series 5 is even better-equipped than the Series 4, with an S5 processor under the hood and always-on display functionality in tow, thus largely justifying its $259.99 and up price in "full working condition", with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and multiple different versions available today only.





In case you're wondering, 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably not a lot better than its forerunner, looking essentially identical and adding a sensor to keep an eye on your blood oxygen saturation as its principal improvement. In other words, it may not be wise to snub these three deeply discounted oldies in favor of a new edition that has yet to drop below $300.





