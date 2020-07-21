If you hurry, you can get a fully functional Apple Watch for less than $100





Case in point, a new one-day-only Woot sale of multiple Apple Watch Series 1 models for as little as $94.99. Obviously, we're talking about refurbished units here, but Amazon's daughter e-tailer will throw in a limited 90-day warranty for your peace of mind while vowing to only ship fully functional devices "expected to have a moderate level of wear & tear."









That might include various "scratches, dents, and dings", as well as other signs of minimal cosmetic damage, but we can probably all agree that the most important thing about such crazy cheap devices is their overall functionality. Commercially released all the way back in 2016 and officially discontinued two years later, the Apple Watch Series 1 is fully capable of running the latest version of the company's watchOS platform , which undoubtedly makes it a smart buy at under a Benjamin in 2020.





Predictably enough, Apple will drop its official Series 1 support for watchOS 7 , due to be delivered to owners of newer Watch generations in a few months. Of course, said newer intelligent timepieces are unlikely to become such incredible bargains anytime soon, so it may still be a good idea to take advantage of this rare Woot promotion while you can.





95 bucks will naturally buy you a smaller 38mm model in four different case colors paired with your choice of black, white, or pink sport bands, with the larger 42mm variant fetching just $5 more in the same chromatic quartet.





With the exception of sophisticated life-saving features like ECG monitoring or fall detection, the ancient Apple Watch Series 1 is largely equipped with the same health tracking tools as its successors, including a heart rate sensor. The AMOLED display is also pretty impressive, even by today's standards, while the battery life is... not that bad. On the not so bright side of things, you obviously don't get the standalone cellular connectivity of later Apple Watch generations or the built-in GPS support of the Series 2 iOS-compatible timepiece.