Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Deals Black Friday

The Apple Watch SE is on sale for Black Friday at its lowest price ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch SE is on sale for Black Friday at its lowest price ever
Priced at a very reasonable (by certain standards) $279 and up last year, the Apple Watch SE hasn't received a lot of substantial discounts (at least not without strings attached) during its lifetime so far, despite (or perhaps because) no direct sequel was released in 2021.

You may also like:


That strongly suggested the budget-friendly smartwatch would hit a lower than ever price this Black Friday, and indeed, Best Buy is already selling the GPS-only 40mm variant for $219, with the larger non-cellular-capable 44mm model fetching $249 in multiple different paint jobs.

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Various Colors

$60 off (22%)
$219
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Various Colors

$60 off (19%)
$249
$309
Buy at BestBuy

Of course, you do technically get a chromatic choice with both sizes, but unfortunately, if you need standalone LTE connectivity on your wrist, you'll have to pay full prices... or give Best Buy and other major US retailers a little more time to spread the holiday cheer.

Keep in mind that, although you're looking at a "true" Black Friday promo here, marked and advertised as such, limited inventory of certain models could make it virtually impossible to join the party after a while.

Otherwise put, you might not want to wait very long if you have a dream of placing an extremely well-reviewed and reasonably feature-packed smartwatch under the Christmas tree for a special someone without breaking the bank in the process of procuring said device.

Granted, a $60 discount is not exactly life-altering, but a one year-old Apple timepiece for $219 and up with a premium, swim-proof design, high-res Retina display, powerful dual-core processor, always reliable optical heart rate sensor, always-on altimeter, built-in compass, and fall detection technology is not something you can get everyday with so little effort and no special requirements. In fact, that's something you don't see any day outside of huge nationwide sales preceding the winter holidays.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple Watch SE (40mm) specs
Apple Watch SE (40mm) specs
22%off $219 Special BestBuy $279 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x
Apple Watch SE (44mm) specs
Apple Watch SE (44mm) specs
Review
8.9
19%off $249 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $279 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x

Latest News

Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Fold 4 not expected to feature S Pen slot
by Anam Hamid,  0
Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Fold 4 not expected to feature S Pen slot
Best Verizon Black Friday 2021 deals
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Best Verizon Black Friday 2021 deals
Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal
World's first TSMC 4nm chip is here—the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
World's first TSMC 4nm chip is here—the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G
Samsung Exynos benchmark of the S22 Ultra sits oddly against a Snapdragon S22+
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Exynos benchmark of the S22 Ultra sits oddly against a Snapdragon S22+
Amazon's amazing Black Friday Fire tablet deals have arrived
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's amazing Black Friday Fire tablet deals have arrived
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless