The Apple Watch SE is on sale for Black Friday at its lowest price ever
Of course, you do technically get a chromatic choice with both sizes, but unfortunately, if you need standalone LTE connectivity on your wrist, you'll have to pay full prices... or give Best Buy and other major US retailers a little more time to spread the holiday cheer.
Otherwise put, you might not want to wait very long if you have a dream of placing an extremely well-reviewed and reasonably feature-packed smartwatch under the Christmas tree for a special someone without breaking the bank in the process of procuring said device.
Granted, a $60 discount is not exactly life-altering, but a one year-old Apple timepiece for $219 and up with a premium, swim-proof design, high-res Retina display, powerful dual-core processor, always reliable optical heart rate sensor, always-on altimeter, built-in compass, and fall detection technology is not something you can get everyday with so little effort and no special requirements. In fact, that's something you don't see any day outside of huge nationwide sales preceding the winter holidays.