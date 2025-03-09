Affordable Apple Watch SE 2 gets a rare discount on Amazon, making it a top seller
If you're an Apple user on a budget and don't want to overspend on the latest Apple Watch Series 10, check out Amazon's newest deal on the affordable Apple Watch SE 2.
The 40mm GPS version is currently on sale for 32% off, priced just under the $170 mark. This means you'll save $80 with this deal and rock a feature-rich smartwatch without breaking the bank. Even better! Since all color options are available at this discount, you can pick the model that best fits your style.
We encourage you to act quickly, as it's rare to find Apple's affordable smartwatch at an $80 discount—typically, the device sees a $50 markdown. Although the biggest discount we've seen for this bad boy is $100, an $80 price drop is still substantial, considering all the bells and whistles it offers.
While it may not be a premium Apple Watch, it offers nearly all the functionalities of high-end smartwatches, missing only blood oxygen tracking, an always-on display, temperature sensing, and ECG. However, it includes safety features like Emergency SOS and Fall Detection and supports Apple's Crash Detection, which can automatically call for help in severe car crashes.
Overall, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a must-have for anyone seeking a feature-rich smartwatch at a reasonable price. So, don't hesitate—grab one for less while you can!
