Affordable Apple Watch SE 2 gets a rare discount on Amazon, making it a top seller

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80! $80 off (32%) The 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is discounted by $80 on Amazon, bringing it under the $170 mark. Loaded with features, this smartwatch provides you with the full Apple Watch experience at a cheaper price. Don’t miss out—save on one now! Buy at Amazon

We encourage you to act quickly, as it's rare to find Apple's affordable smartwatch at an $80 discount—typically, the device sees a $50 markdown. Although the biggest discount we've seen for this bad boy is $100, an $80 price drop is still substantial, considering all the bells and whistles it offers.While it may not be a premium Apple Watch, it offers nearly all the functionalities of high-end smartwatches, missing only blood oxygen tracking, an always-on display, temperature sensing, and ECG. However, it includes safety features like Emergency SOS and Fall Detection and supports Apple's Crash Detection, which can automatically call for help in severe car crashes.With watchOS, you can access Apple's App Store to download apps and customize your watch face directly from your wrist. Battery life is strong enough to last all day, but you'll need to charge it overnight, similar to other non-Ultra Apple Watches.Overall, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a must-have for anyone seeking a feature-rich smartwatch at a reasonable price. So, don't hesitate—grab one for less while you can!