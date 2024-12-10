Frugal buyers can get the budget Apple Watch SE 2 at an even lower price on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

As we already reported, Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record-low price right now. However, if you're an Apple user on a budget, you may want to check out Amazon's offer on the affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) instead.

The retailer is offering a sweet 24% discount on the 40mm GPS version of Apple's budget-friendly smartwatch, allowing you to get one for less than $190. This way, you'll save $60 and score a feature-rich smartwatch at a bargain price.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm,Starlight]: Save $60!

The GPS 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in Starlight is on sale for $60 off on Amazon. This allows you to score one for just under $190, making it a true bargain. The wearable is full of features and offers the whole Apple Watch experience at a cheaper price. Act fast and save while you still can!
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) isn't technically a high-end timepiece, it's loaded with almost everything you'd expect from such a smartwatch, missing only a few features like blood oxygen tracking, an always-on display, temperature sensing, and ECG. Plus, it comes with Apple's Crash Detection, which can notify emergency services if you're in a severe car crash.

Running on watchOS, it also lets you download apps directly from Apple's App Store. And, just like other Apple Watches, you can customize it with a variety of watch faces. However, being a non-Ultra Apple Watch, it means it delivers the same all-day battery life as Apple's other regular wearables. So, you'll likely need to charge it overnight.

All in all, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) may not be a top-tier smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 10, but it's not far behind either. And at just under $190, we believe this fella is a no-brainer, especially if you want a capable wearable that doesn't break the bank. So, don't waste time! Hit the deal button in this article and score a smartwatch packed with features at a price that doesn't break the bank!
