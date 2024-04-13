Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Future Apple Watch model could detect when a user is drowning and summon help

By
Apple Wearables
Future Apple Watch model could detect when a user is drowning and summon help
The Apple Watch started out as a piece of digital jewelry that was featured in fashion magazines and worn on the wrists of models. But the timepiece now has a reputation for being a lifesaving tool thanks to the myriad of health features on the timepiece. The watch will monitor your heart rate, check your heart for abnormal rhythms, call emergency services if the user suffers a fall or is involved in a car crash, and more.

A new patent application filed by Apple with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) gives us a clue about a new feature that Apple is considering for the Apple Watch. The patent, titled "Wearable Device Used As Digital Pool Attendant" reveals how an Apple Watch can determine if the user is drowning. If that determination is made by the watch, messages could be sent out to lifeguards, parents, pool attendants, gym employees, and bystanders who can call emergency services.

The Apple Watch would be trained to use its sensors to determine when a swimmer is showing signs of irregular behavior while in the water. The patent application notes, "In some embodiments, the swimming metrics and other information (e.g., heart rate, blood oxygen levels) are input into a machine learning model that has been trained to classify a swimmer showing regular or irregular behaviour when in the water."

Illustration from Apple's patent application - Future Apple Watch model could detect when a user is drowning and summon help
Illustration from Apple's patent application

Sensors such as the heart rate monitor and the pulse oximeter, which measures blood oxygen levels, would be very useful in determining whether an Apple Watch user is drowning. Apple writes in the patent application, "When a swimmer is in distress (e.g., due to a heart attack), the user's underwater behaviour becomes irregular. The irregular behaviour is reflected in the swimming analytics metrics and other information, such as heart rate or other vital signs." The feature could also warn lifeguards, pool attendants, and parents when a child has crossed into the deep end of the pool, according to the patent application. 

Recommended Stories
Apple points out that 3,500 people in the U.S. drown every year. The company also notes that while there are already systems available that combine live video feeds with object recognition software to determine if a swimmer is in trouble, those systems can produce false "drowning" readings and swimmers can also block the cameras.

Just because Apple filed this patent application last September, it does not mean that the company will be granted a patent. And even if it does, there is no guarantee that this technology will end up in a future iteration of the Apple Watch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug

Latest News

Gmail wants to tame your spam mailbox with a "Subscription" filter
Gmail wants to tame your spam mailbox with a "Subscription" filter
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
Over half a million Roku subscribers are the victims of the latest cybersecurity attack
Over half a million Roku subscribers are the victims of the latest cybersecurity attack
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Apple Support reveals five things that you probably didn't know your AirPods can do
Apple Support reveals five things that you probably didn't know your AirPods can do
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless