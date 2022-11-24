Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Great discounts on all models!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is here, and even though some retailers started their campaigns quite early this year, the best deals are just starting to unfold. If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch, and you prefer to go the Apple route, this is the right place for you.
Usually, Apple is reluctant to offer discounts and deals, but not this time! There are discounts flying around on practically every Apple Watch model, and even the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra has its priced slashed for Black Friday. You can also get an Apple Watch 7 at a great price, and the original Apple Watch SE is also discounted heavily. Check out all Black Friday offers on Apple Watch devices below!
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 deals
- Apple Watch SE deals
- Does Apple Watch go on sale for Black Friday?
- Where to find the best Apple Watch deals on Black Friday?
Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals
This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating it as new offers come and old ones disappear.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
Check out the best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8. These discounts are not huge, but consider that Apple very rarely runs discounts on the watches, so these deals are actually quite good.
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.
The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals
The Series 7 model from last year sees some even bigger price cuts:
While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.
Apple Watch Series 6 deals
The Apple Watch Series 6 has been released two years ago, and while it is still a stunning timepiece, some retailers no longer sell it. For example, Best Buy no longer has it in its catalog.
The few deals on it, however, are worth it. The Series 6 comes with an OLED display with Always-On, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and plenty of fitness and connectivity WatchOS features.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation and SE 1st Generation deals
This year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
Does Apple Watch go on sale for Black Friday?
Yes, of course it does! Granted, the Black Friday discounts on newer Apple Watch models may not be as substantial as we would like, but they are still available. If you don't mind going back a generation or two (which isn't a huge problem considering that most models have similar functionality), you may anticipate some decent Apple Watch bargains this Black Friday.
Now, Apple may not have a stellar track record when it comes to discounts, but you can get fantastic offers on Apple goods (including the Apple Watch) from a variety of other sites. Let's have a look at what they are.
Now, Apple may not have a stellar track record when it comes to discounts, but you can get fantastic offers on Apple goods (including the Apple Watch) from a variety of other sites. Let's have a look at what they are.
Which stores have the best deals on Apple Watch during Black Friday?
At the moment, the best Apple Watch deals can be found on Amazon, with some great discounts specifically on the Apple Watch 7, and the original SE. There are some marginal savings to be had at Best Buy and Walmart, as well.
You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.
You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.
Things that are NOT allowed: