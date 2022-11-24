Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Great discounts on all models!

Black Friday is here, and even though some retailers started their campaigns quite early this year, the best deals are just starting to unfold. If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch, and you prefer to go the Apple route, this is the right place for you.



Usually, Apple is reluctant to offer discounts and deals, but not this time! There are discounts flying around on practically every Apple Watch model, and even the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra has its priced slashed for Black Friday. You can also get an Apple Watch 7 at a great price, and the original Apple Watch SE is also discounted heavily. Check out all Black Friday offers on Apple Watch devices below!





Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals





This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating it as new offers come and old ones disappear.





Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] - 30% OFF The Apple Watch 7 is still a flagship device, and now you can get the GPS+Cellular model with a huge 30% discount. It's the 45mm variant in (PRODUCT)RED color - which means that you'll help a charitable cause as well. This smartwatch has it all - Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistance, Don't miss out on this great Black Friday deal. $160 off (30%) $369 $529 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] - SAVE $60 The new standard in rugged smartwatches - the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday. Get this titanium behemoth of a watch with $60 off, and enjoy the latest and greatest in wearable technology. Limited time deal! $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular, 41 mm) Get the last year's Apple Watch Series 7 with a hefty discount in this early Black Friday deal. $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm GPS + Cellular) - Save $100 at Best Buy We love this deal from Best Buy where you get $100 OFF the price of the Series 7 45mm, the larger model with GPS and Cellular connectivity. $100 off (19%) $429 $529 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm - NOW 47% OFF The original Apple Watch SE can now be had at almost half price in this Black Friday Walmart deal. The perfect gateway to Apple's wearable ecosystem, and a great gift for your kid or family. Get one for pocket money while the deal lasts! $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart



