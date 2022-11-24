Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Great discounts on all models!

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Black Friday is here, and even though some retailers started their campaigns quite early this year, the best deals are just starting to unfold. If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch, and you prefer to go the Apple route, this is the right place for you.

Usually, Apple is reluctant to offer discounts and deals, but not this time! There are discounts flying around on practically every Apple Watch model, and even the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra has its priced slashed for Black Friday. You can also get an Apple Watch 7 at a great price, and the original Apple Watch SE is also discounted heavily. Check out all Black Friday offers on Apple Watch devices below!

Jump to:


Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals


This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating it as new offers come and old ones disappear.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] - 30% OFF

The Apple Watch 7 is still a flagship device, and now you can get the GPS+Cellular model with a huge 30% discount. It's the 45mm variant in (PRODUCT)RED color - which means that you'll help a charitable cause as well. This smartwatch has it all - Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistance, Don't miss out on this great Black Friday deal.
$160 off (30%)
$369
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] - SAVE $60

The new standard in rugged smartwatches - the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday. Get this titanium behemoth of a watch with $60 off, and enjoy the latest and greatest in wearable technology. Limited time deal!
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular, 41 mm)

Get the last year's Apple Watch Series 7 with a hefty discount in this early Black Friday deal.
$160 off (32%)
$339
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm GPS + Cellular) - Save $100 at Best Buy

We love this deal from Best Buy where you get $100 OFF the price of the Series 7 45mm, the larger model with GPS and Cellular connectivity.
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm - NOW 47% OFF

The original Apple Watch SE can now be had at almost half price in this Black Friday Walmart deal. The perfect gateway to Apple's wearable ecosystem, and a great gift for your kid or family. Get one for pocket money while the deal lasts!
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals


Check out the best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8. These discounts are not huge, but consider that Apple very rarely runs discounts on the watches, so these deals are actually quite good.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) Midnight Aluminum Case

The most affordable way to get the last generation Apple Watch Series 8 is to opt for the aluminum model. This one is discounted in this early Black Friday offer but don't let the aluminum fool you - it comes with everything onboard - all the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest from Apple.
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel

The top of the crops - the Stainless Steel version of the Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted in this early Black Friday deal. Save some money on the Gold variant which looks stunning. All the bells and whistles are there - cellular, GPS, crash detection, fall detection, ECG. Don't miss out!
$50 off (7%)
$699
$749
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 - Aluminum (41mm GPS) - Save $50 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen over the past month for the newest Apple Watch. If you consider getting one, act quick!
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra — Save $60 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra more than doubles the battery life over the Series 8, it has a new programmable physical button and it comes in a lightweight 49mm titanium case that is very durable. All Apple Watch Ultra models come with GPS + Cellular connectivity. This watch is the best the Apple Watch has ever been and gets an easy recommendation from us.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 - 45mm Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular) - Save $40 at Best Buy

If you think the Apple Watch Ultra is a bit too big for your taste, the Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a nice $40 price cut at Best Buy. This is the higher end version with a stainless steel body, the stylish Milanese Loop band, and Cellular connectivity.
$40 off (5%)
$759
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 - 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - Save $30 at Best Buy

If you want the latest Apple Watch Series 8 with Cellular connectivity and a more reasonable price, this Aluminum version is also neatly discounted with a $30 price cut at Best Buy.
$30 off (6%)
$499
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 - Aluminum (45mm GPS) - Save $30 at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 45mm model with GPS only (NO cellular connectivity) can be had at a $30 discount that brings its price down to a more reasonable level.
$30 off (7%)
$399
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 - Aluminum (41mm GPS) - Save $20 at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 model with GPS only sees a modest but still nice $20 discount. This version is the 41mm one, which will be more suitable for those people with a smaller wrist size.
$20 off (5%)
$379
$399
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.

The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals


The Series 7 model from last year sees some even bigger price cuts:

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] - now $50 off

Get the previous generation Apple Watch with this early Black Friday deal. The Product (RED) version also donates part of the revenue for charitable causes. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with most of the feature of the newest generation but costs less. What's not to like?
$50 off (9%)
$479
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm GPS + Cellular) - Save $100 at Best Buy

This sweet deal from Best Buy slashes $100 OFF the price of the Series 7 45mm, the larger model, with GPS and Cellular connectivity. It's a good deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want this model.
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm (PRODUCT)RED - save $100

Another way to save some money and help a good cause is to opt for the (PRODUCT) RED version of the Apple Watch Series 7. It's now $100 off in this early Black Friday deal and it's the GPS version with aluminum case. All the great features are there! Don't miss out!
$100 off (23%)
$329
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm - $160 off

This great early Black Friday deal from Best Buy slashes $160 off the price of last year's Apple flagship smartwatch. It's the aluminum version with GPS and Cellular connectivity in green. St. Patrick's Day is covered!
$160 off (32%)
$339
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm - now with $90 off

The cheapest way to get the Apple Watch Series 7 is this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy. The price sits at $300 now and it's for the 41mm aluminum variant in green. GPS only, no Cellular but still a great deal.
$309
$399
Expired

While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.

Apple Watch Series 6 deals


Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Renewed)

You can get the price even lower on the Apple Watch Series 6 if you opt for a Renewed device. It's covered by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee. And it's again the (PRODUCT)RED version.
$98 off (31%)
$222
$319 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm - $199 off

The Apple Watch Series 6 is still amazing, and thanks to this early Black Friday deal it's now also amazing value for your money. You can get the GPS + Cellular version for under $300. And help the (PRODUCT)RED cause in the process. Why hesitate!
$299
$499
Expired

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been released two years ago, and while it is still a stunning timepiece, some retailers no longer sell it. For example, Best Buy no longer has it in its catalog.

The few deals on it, however, are worth it. The Series 6 comes with an OLED display with Always-On, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and plenty of fitness and connectivity WatchOS features.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation and SE 1st Generation deals


Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - (Renewed)

Another chance to lower the price even further is to opt for a renewed device, there's one on Amazon right now, and it's Pink! Don't worry about buying renewed - the watch is covered by Amazon's 90-day warranty.
$56 off (26%)
$163
$219
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS + Cellular) 44mm — Save $20 at Best Buy

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) 44mm — Save $20 at Best Buy

This GPS only version of the Apple Watch SE sees the same $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy. It's an even more affordable way to have the most affordable Apple Watch out there.
$20 off (7%)
$259
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS + Cellular) 40mm — Save $20 at Best Buy

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Generation (GPS) 44mm

The first gen Apple Watch SE is already a bit old, but with these price cuts, you might just consider getting it and saving some money. This deal is for the Nike branded 44mm model.
$60 off (19%)
$249
$309
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Generation (GPS) 40mm

This sporty looking 40mm Nike version of the 1st Gen Apple Watch is discounted by a cool $50 over at Best Buy.
$50 off (18%)
$229
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 1st Generation (GPS) 40mm

If you don't care about the Nike branding, you can get an even better deal with a price cut of $70 dollars that brings the first-gen Watch SE down to just $209 over at Best Buy.
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Buy at BestBuy

This year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.

Does Apple Watch go on sale for Black Friday?


Yes, of course it does! Granted, the Black Friday discounts on newer Apple Watch models may not be as substantial as we would like, but they are still available. If you don't mind going back a generation or two (which isn't a huge problem considering that most models have similar functionality), you may anticipate some decent Apple Watch bargains this Black Friday.

Now, Apple may not have a stellar track record when it comes to discounts, but you can get fantastic offers on Apple goods (including the Apple Watch) from a variety of other sites. Let's have a look at what they are.

Which stores have the best deals on Apple Watch during Black Friday?


At the moment, the best Apple Watch deals can be found on Amazon, with some great discounts specifically on the Apple Watch 7, and the original SE. There are some marginal savings to be had at Best Buy and Walmart, as well.

You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.

