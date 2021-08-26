The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes

The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes0
The rumor first appeared on Chinese social media Weibo via a leakster going by Uncle Pan. He shares that the increase with 1mm to the Apple Watch sizes could be coming, and if it is, existing wristbands will still work with them.
To further support this supposed size increase, another leak surfaced on Twitter in the form of a photo reposted by DuanRui, who often reshares reliable leaks. The image shows what seems to be a leather strap for the Apple Watch with ‘45MM’ engraved on it. It’s important to mention that the photo was a follow-up post by the same Uncle Pan mentioned earlier. Nevertheless, the repost by DuanRui does give the rumor a tad more credibility.
This time around, however, it is expected that Apple will divide its announcements into multiple days, so it is not yet clear which date the new smartwatches will get revealed.
