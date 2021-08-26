Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes
We know from recent reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to have a new sharp edge design, following in the footsteps of the newest iPhones and iPads. Now we have new leaks that also hint at increased sizes, with the 40mm going to 41mm and the 44mm going to 45mm.

The rumor first appeared on Chinese social media Weibo via a leakster going by Uncle Pan. He shares that the increase with 1mm to the Apple Watch sizes could be coming, and if it is, existing wristbands will still work with them.

If the redesign reports prove to be true, it would be completely conceivable that Apple can make use of that new flat surface and push the screen size even further, resulting in a slightly bigger smartwatch overall. Another reason could be a bigger battery, which will be possible if the rumors of an allegedly smaller S7 chip are true.

To further support this supposed size increase, another leak surfaced on Twitter in the form of a photo reposted by DuanRui, who often reshares reliable leaks. The image shows what seems to be a leather strap for the Apple Watch with ‘45MM’ engraved on it. It’s important to mention that the photo was a follow-up post by the same Uncle Pan mentioned earlier. Nevertheless, the repost by DuanRui does give the rumor a tad more credibility.

Whatever the case may be, the Apple Watch Series 7 is at least very likely to have that new design this year. We don’t even have to wait that long to find out if these rumors are for real since mid-September is almost here.

This time around, however, it is expected that Apple will divide its announcements into multiple days, so it is not yet clear which date the new smartwatches will get revealed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire in airplane, causing mass evacuation
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire in airplane, causing mass evacuation
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders outperforming both Note 20 and S21 in Samsung's home market
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders outperforming both Note 20 and S21 in Samsung's home market
TikTok working on extending its video duration limit to 5 minutes (or even more!)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
TikTok working on extending its video duration limit to 5 minutes (or even more!)
Samsung is trying a new strategy to curb product leaks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung is trying a new strategy to curb product leaks
Instagram finally working on showing real content in its search results page
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram finally working on showing real content in its search results page
Try out the new Windows 11 interface right on your phone or tablet
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Try out the new Windows 11 interface right on your phone or tablet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless