Apple updates iOS, iPadOS and the Clips video creation app

Apr 07, 2020, 3:50 PM
If you own an Apple iPhone 6s or later, or an iPhone SE, your handset should have received an update today to iOS 13.4.1. The previous update, iOS 13.4, was rolled out on March 24th. The new update exterminates some bugs including one that prevents a device running iOS 13.4 from making or taking a FaceTime call with a device running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier. The bug also doesn't allow FaceTime calls from taking place between a device driven by iOS 13.4 and one with OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 or earlier installed. The update also eliminates a bug found on the Settings app that prevents Bluetooth from opening on the quick actions menu.

Also rolling out today is iPadOS 13.4.1, available for the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 and later. The latest version of the operating system developed for Apple's iPad tablets kills off a bug found on the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that were released last month. The problem? Tapping on the flashlight button in the Control Center or on the Lock screen will not generate any light. Installing today's update should make the flashlight function properly. To install iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1, go to Settings > General > Software update on your iPhone or iPad.


Apple also updated today the Clips app found in the App Store. The app allows users to put together a video made from clips or created from photos and videos in their library. Device owners can use Animoji and Emoji in these recordings, or put themselves in the middle of certain scenes (Cityscape, an 8-bit video game, and Stickers). They can also add filters, stickers, emoji, and text. The update takes the app to version 2.1.1 and on iPad models running iPadOS 13.4 or higher, Clips will now support peripherals like a Bluetooth keyboard, a mouse, and a trackpad.


In addition, there are some new editing options available including Split that divides a Clip in half. The Duplicate button will make a copy of a clip including the effects used on the original. New stickers that come with the update include an 8-Bit sticker and 11 new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers. The app, which might help users make it through a boring day quarantined at home while remaining connected to friends and family, can be found in the App Store.




To update the app, open the App Store and tap on your avatar in the upper right corner. Scroll down to Upcoming Automatic Updates until you see Clips. Tap on the Update lozenge.

